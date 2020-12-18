First Mayo employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

Cheers and applause greeted “The Super Six,” the first Mayo Clinic employees to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as they simultaneously were given shots Friday morning.

“I slept for three hours last night, because I was so excited about getting this,” said a grinning Dr. Casey Clements, after recieving the shot. Clements diagnosed Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 patient in Rochester in early March.

He remembered that first time following the high consequence infectious disease precautions, which had him suited up “like an astronaut.”

“Now we do that hundreds of times a day and we look forward to not doing it hundreds of times a day,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vaccinations were given in the Mayo Employees COVID Vaccination Clinic on the new unfinished fifth floor of the Generose Building. The Super Six were the first of 288 Mayo Clinic employees scheduled to receive the vaccine on Friday.

The other five of the Super Six were the first Mayo Clinic Intensive Care Unit team in Rochester to treat a suspected case of COVID-19 in February. While it turned out that patient did not have the virus, the experience was a dramatic one for them.

“We represent all of our colleagues who have really stepped up. There were a lot of nerves that day and now it is a normal day,” said Dr. Sean Caples. “This is the first step to a new beginning.”

Other Mayo Clinic employees scheduled in the first wave of vaccinations are all physicians and healthcare workers who have direct contact with patients who have COVID-19. Emergency room and urgent care staff, long-term care staff members and people working in morgues and pathology departments will also be included in the first tier of people receiving the vaccine.

RELATED: Thursday brings vaccine shipment questions, 83 deaths

Mayo Clinic's "super six" are readied for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Olmsted Medical Center received the first shipment of vaccines in Southeast Minnesota on Monday with about 975 doses. OMC too began giving vaccinations on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo received its first shipment of vaccines on Thursday. Three boxes of 975 doses each -- 2,925 doses in total -- of the Pfizer- vaccine were delivered in thermal shipping containers with dry ice and were taken to an ultracold freezer for safe storage. The vaccine must be stored at a temperature between minus 112 degrees F and minus 76 degrees F. Each vial is brought to room temperature before it is injected a person's arm.

Mayo Clinic will coordinate vaccination phases with state and local governments. Vaccines are allocated to states by the federal government. Once in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health disburses them.

That protocol will likely last through February, Dr. Abinash Virk, infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, said Wednesday.

At Mayo, the vaccinations will be staggered within departments in case people receiving them experience side effects.

About 60% of 21,000 vaccine study recipients reported some side effects, with 15% of people reporting a fever, fatigue or headaches strong enough to prompt to seek some sort of treatment. However, Virk also noted about 33% of people who were given placebo treatment also reported fatigue.

RELATED: Olmsted County health director: Vaccine is the 'key' for a return to normalcy

Another vaccine, developed by Moderna, moved closer to authorization on Thursday with a vote by a panel of independent experts that the Food and Drug Administration authorize its use.

The Moderna vaccine doesn’t require as cold of storage to transport and could expedite vaccinations reaching more people more quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected that the general public will not begin receiving vaccinations until spring.

"The Super Six"

Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Mayo Clinic's "super six" were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Mayo Clinic's "super six" were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Mayo Clinic's "super six" were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Mayo Clinic's "super six" were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Mayo Clinic's "super six" were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist at Mayo Clinic, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Mayo Clinic's "super six" were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Positive Cases by County Minnesota Positive Cases Minnesota Deaths



