'First wave' of vaccines expected to begin at Mayo on Monday

COVID-19 vaccines are arriving at Mayo Clinic this week, but experts say "normal life" is still months away.

Mayo Clinic is poised to begin administering the vaccinations to its frontline physicians and staff Monday.

The “first wave” of vaccinations will include all physicians and health care professionals who work directly with patients who have COVID-19, emergency room and urgent care staff, long-term care staff members, as well as morgue and pathology staff members, said Dr. Andrew Badley, chairman of Mayo Clinic’s novel coronavirus research task force.

RELATED:

Vaccines for the general public, which he described as the “sixth or seventh” wave of vaccinations, likely won’t come until March or April, an estimate based on the forecast availability and transportation of vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now, that’s still a big unknown,” he said.

Badley added that precautions to prevent the spread of the virus will have to remain in place until then, and afterward.

The vaccine arriving at Mayo, developed by Pfizer, has a 95% efficacy rate in preventing symptoms of COVID-19. That reduces the risk of death, serious health complications or illness.

However, “That does not mean — yet — that you cannot become infected and then cannot spread it to others,” he said.

Mayo Clinic workers who are on the front lines said they are encouraged by the protection the vaccine will provide, but also that precautions such as wearing masks and keeping distance from each other need to continue.

“Things are all traveling in the right direction to make this turn around in the coming months,” said Jeremy Perso, Mayo Clinic respiratory therapist. “Everybody in the community needs to be just as absolutely vigilant as we ever have been.”

The first shipment of vaccines is expected to arrive at Mayo Clinic on Wednesday or Thursday. On Wednesday morning, staff will run through vaccination drills. Sites for administering vaccinations and observing people who might have adverse reactions have been set up, along with infrastructure to distribute the vaccine from Rochester to Mayo’s other Midwest clinics and facilities.

Badley said about 2,900 doses are expected to arrive as early as Wednesday through the end of the week, and about 4,900 doses are expected through next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-wave inoculations will take about two to three weeks, he added. That’s in part because the doses will be staggered among departments in case staff receiving them experience side effects.

'Long haulers'

While the start of the vaccine rollout signals hope for many, some COVID patients aren’t sure when things will improve.

A new research group at the Mayo Department of Medicine is being established to research people experiencing post-COVID syndrome, often referred to as “long-haulers.”

The group will use data and artificial intelligence to better understand their symptoms and develop a list of clinical signs and symptoms for the syndrome.

“Right now, there’s no good definition or good understanding of the cause,” Badley said.

So far, vaccine research hasn’t yielded any indication that people receiving the vaccine are susceptible to post-COVID syndrome, he added.

Meanwhile, Badley said the number of patients being treated has come down from peak numbers. However, 580 staff members are under work restrictions related to COVID-19 exposures and an additional 245 staff members are unable to work due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

COVID-19 Patient numbers are also still elevated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s encouraging we have reduced numbers,” he said. “But the numbers are not low.”

For frontline workers, the past month has been a test in stamina. The vaccine is arriving, but the reality in front of them remains unchanged.

"We're as packed to the gills with critical patients as we have ever been,” Perso said.

Positive Cases by County Minnesota Positive Cases Minnesota Deaths