SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Goodhue County starts distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

As of Thursday, 769 have received at least one dose of vaccination.

Goodhue County Seal Logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 08, 2021 02:43 PM
Share

RED WING — Following the priorities set by the Minnesota Department of Health, Goodhue County Health and Human Services started to vaccinate Phase 1A first priority group with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination clinics for EMS personnel throughout the county have been held in Red Wing, Zumbrota, Kenyon and Cannon Falls. Other Phase 1A first priority groups are being vaccinated by the hospital or clinic where they work. Those groups include workers in long-term care facilities who have been inoculated by an appointed at pharmacies from the Federal Pharmacy Provider Program.

As of Thursday, 769 residents of Goodhue County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out to priority groups in phases. Hundreds of millions of people in the United States alone need to be vaccinated, so it will be a long process to make, distribute, and give that many doses of vaccine. Minnesota Department of Health’s and Goodhue County Health and Human Services urge the public to have patience and continue to use the practices that can slow the spread of COVID-19 -- social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.

Vaccines for the first phase are to protect those who are exposed to COVID-19 every day because of what they do, who they care for, or where they live. The high rates of the disease among nursing home residents and others in congregate settings where older adults live have been an ongoing problem. With this in mind, the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are being given to people working in health care settings and people who live and work in long-term care facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

For information on the COVID -19 vaccines go to cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html . For more information and FAQ on the vaccine rollout in Minnesota go to health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine.html . Goodhue County vaccine information can be found at co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19 .

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

Related Topics: AREA BRIEFSCORONAVIRUSCOVID-19 VACCINEGOODHUE COUNTY
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service