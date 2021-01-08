Goodhue County starts distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

RED WING — Following the priorities set by the Minnesota Department of Health, Goodhue County Health and Human Services started to vaccinate Phase 1A first priority group with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination clinics for EMS personnel throughout the county have been held in Red Wing, Zumbrota, Kenyon and Cannon Falls. Other Phase 1A first priority groups are being vaccinated by the hospital or clinic where they work. Those groups include workers in long-term care facilities who have been inoculated by an appointed at pharmacies from the Federal Pharmacy Provider Program.

As of Thursday, 769 residents of Goodhue County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out to priority groups in phases. Hundreds of millions of people in the United States alone need to be vaccinated, so it will be a long process to make, distribute, and give that many doses of vaccine. Minnesota Department of Health’s and Goodhue County Health and Human Services urge the public to have patience and continue to use the practices that can slow the spread of COVID-19 -- social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.

Vaccines for the first phase are to protect those who are exposed to COVID-19 every day because of what they do, who they care for, or where they live. The high rates of the disease among nursing home residents and others in congregate settings where older adults live have been an ongoing problem. With this in mind, the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are being given to people working in health care settings and people who live and work in long-term care facilities.

For information on the COVID -19 vaccines go to cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html . For more information and FAQ on the vaccine rollout in Minnesota go to health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine.html . Goodhue County vaccine information can be found at co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19 .