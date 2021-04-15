SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Health officials report 11 COVID deaths, 2,736 new cases

As COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, some indicators show possible slow in the spread.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 15, 2021 12:26 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported another 11 COVID-19 deaths and 2,736 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday.

While new cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, a couple key indicators measuring the spread of the virus and risk to public health appear to be leveling off.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 testing has flattened to 7% and community transmission, the measure of cases that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks, has also leveled off at about 45% of new cases.

Of the reported deaths, six people were residents of the Twin Cities area. Carver, Mille Lacs, Polk, Rock and St. Louis counties all reported one death. People who died ranged in age from their 40s to one person who was more than 100 years old. Four people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations are up slightly with 699 people being treated at in-patient hospitals. Of them, 168 are being treated in intensive care units.

Minnesota continues to approach the half-way mark of vaccinating people 16 and older. As of Tuesday, nearly 2.2 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated. That's about 48% of people 16 and older who have had at least one dose. The Minnesota Department of Health is targeting 80% of Minnesotans 16 years old and older to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity in the state. Overall, about 39% of Minnesotans have so far received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 2,736
  • TOTAL CASES: 549,830
  • TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 524,290

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 699

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,750

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 11

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 6,989

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,162,665

  • COMPLETED SERIES: 1,488,116

