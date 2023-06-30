Here's a look at some new laws going into effect July 1

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Legislature passed a boatload of new laws this session, many of which are going into effect soon.

It was known as the most progressive legislative session in the modern history of Minnesota. And with the approach of July 1 and the start of a new fiscal year, those new measures, shaping everything from schools and workplaces to voting rights and health care to the state’s very culture, will begin to take effect.

Here’s a list of the more prominent laws that will begin to kick in starting July 1 or later.

New protections for nursing mothers and pregnancy accommodations: Starting July 1, new legislation increases protections for lactating employees and increases pregnancy accommodation rights. Previously, breaks to express milk was limited to 12 months following the birth of a child. The new law removes the 12-month time restriction. It also removes provision that previously permitted employers to deny breaks if doing so would unduly disrupt operations.

Increased wage disclosure protections. Employers are no longer allowed to inquire into or require disclosure from any source of the pay history of a job applicant for the purpose of determining the applicant’s compensation or benefits. The change goes into effect July 1.

Free meals for students: K-12 students will be guaranteed free breakfast and lunch every school day effective July 1. For years, lunch debt became a growing issue in schools as many families struggled or failed to pay their children’s negative balances. Those days are over, as are the free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs that prevailed during that time. The new law replaces the means-tested programs.

The end of noncompete agreements: The new law, effective July 1, prohibits any post-employment noncompete agreement with an employee or independent contractor regardless of the person's income. Previously, some employees signed contracts that specified a certain length of time during which they were barred from working for a competitor after the end of their employment.

Expansion of the move-over law: The Move Over Law was created in memory of Minnesota State Trooper Ted Foss, who died after being struck be a FedEx truck while standing at the side of a van that he had pulled over for speeding. The law, signed in 2001, required drivers to move one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated — ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance and construction vehicles. The expanded now applies to any stalled vehicle with either its hazard lights activated or people visibly present outside the vehicle on or next to street or highway. The law takes effect July 1.

Lowering the PTSD retirements among first responders: A new law requires up to 32 weeks of mental health treatment before a peace officer or firefighter with a psychological condition such as PTSD or other serious mental health issue can apply for duty disability benefits from the Minnesota State Retirement System or the Public Employees Retirement Association. The law takes effect July 1.

Health care workers get added protections, loan forgiveness: The “Nurse and Patient Safety Act” aims to improve the working conditions of health care workers. Beginning July 1, all hospitals will be required to craft incident response actions plans to combat rising violence against nurses. Also, a health professional education loan forgiveness program will expand to include direct care nurses at nonprofit hospitals.

Uniform rape kit billing: The state now will take responsibility for the costs of sexual assault exam kits, ensuring that no victims of sexual assault are left holding the bill for their own exam. The system is currently a patchwork, currently done county by county. The result is that bills fall through the cracks, delaying justice and further traumatizing victims.

Down the road

Light them up: Cannabis use by adults becomes legal on Aug. 1, 2023, as part of a phased legalization of recreational marijuana. The law also expunges the records of people convicted of petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor cannabis crimes. Retail sales will come later, likely around 2024.

Background checks on gun buyers: New legislation requires all gun transactions to be subject to the same background checks that occur when someone buys a gun from a licensed dealer. Now those who want to sell a firearm to someone outside their immediate family must go to a local gun dealer or local law enforcement to get a background check on the buyer. Universal background checks go into effect Aug. 1.

The end of mandatory employment-sponsored meetings. Previously, employers might hold “captive audience” meetings to hammer home to employees their opinion on and opposition to union activities, for example. And employees who refused to attend such meetings were at risk of being punished. The new law prohibits employers from threatening or taking employees who refuse to attend. The new law goes into effect Aug. 1.

Driver’s licenses for everybody: Effective Oct. 1, 2023, Minnesotans, regardless of immigration status, will be allowed to obtain a license.

Limits on no-knock warrants: The ability of judges to issue no-knock warrants will be more constrained. Such warrants will only be allowed if the search cannot be conducted when a home is unoccupied, and only if the judge determines “the occupant or occupants of the dwelling will present an immediate threat of death or injury to the officers executing the warrant if the officers announced their presence or purpose prior to entering the dwelling.”

New consumer protections: The Commerce Finance and Policy Law sets out new protections for consumers on prescription drug costs. A new student loan advocate is created to assist borrowers with reviewing complaints. And a new law sets up the Strengthen Minnesota Homes Act to provide grants for shoring up homes against natural disasters.