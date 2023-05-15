House leader floats idea of giving Mayo special treatment on nurses bill

ROCHESTER – The Minnesota Hospital Association is criticizing a development announced by DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman over the weekend that she and the House DFL caucus are close to a deal on a nurse staffing bill that benefits only Mayo Clinic.

During the “4 News Sunday Morning” on WCCO-TV, Hortmann said the caucus would be working toward a compromise on legislation, called the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act, that would presumably exempt Mayo from its provisions.

“I believe there is a compromise that we will be agreeing to either today or tomorrow that does treat Mayo differently because Mayo is different,” Hortman said Sunday. “Mayo is an asset that is known all over the world — there are not other hospitals in the state that have kings and princes flying to stay to get treatment — and Mayo has a very good acuity tool that they use.”

The comments were assailed by the Minnesota Hospital Association, a state hospital organization that opposes the bill. It argues that what it regards as the proposal’s harmful provisions would still apply to all other hospitals. The association maintains that the bill should be rejected, not selectively applied.

“This issue has never been about the Mayo Clinic — it’s been about the fundamental flaws with the ‘Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act,’ which beyond its catchy name, is a disaster for patient care and access all over the state, in every single hospital and health system in every community,” the hospital association said in a statement released Sunday.

“We again want to be unequivocal: Any alternative that works for any hospital or health system in Minnesota must work for every hospital and health system in Minnesota. An alternative that benefits only one health system is not a solution at all,” it added.

The debate over the nurse staffing bill careened into uncharted territory last week when Mayo threatened pulling back on billions of construction investment if the legislation were to pass. Mayo argues that the bill would "severely limit" its ability to provide world-class care.

Mayo says the proposal’s "government-mandated staffing model and complex regulatory structure" would limit the autonomy and flexibility it needs “to do what it does best — innovate and meet the needs of our patients, our staff and the communities we serve.”

The bedside act had reached the conference committee stage and was close to passage when Mayo issued its threat. Mayo’s 11th-hour ultimatum infuriated nurses and legislators who supported the bill, with the bill’s authors saying they were “blindsided.”

But in a statement released over the weekend, Mayo said it has worked with DFL legislators to try to improve the bill. Mayo, it says, provided “numerous recommendations” that would remove or modify the "harmful portions of KNABA,” while keeping those provisions that would benefit patients and health care workers.

“We implore legislators and the Governor to consider the voice of highly skilled, experienced health care providers like Mayo when determining the final versions,” Mayo said in its statement.

Hortman’s statements on Sunday describing a carveout for Mayo suggest that DFL legislative leaders are taking Mayo’s position seriously. The Minnesota Reformer reported last week that Gov. Tim Walz was leaning toward Mayo, because of his belief that the clinic doesn’t issue empty threats.

The bedside bill would give nurses more say in staffing decisions. The state’s nurses union says working conditions have become so bad that scores of nurses are leaving the profession. By giving them more say over workplace decisions, it would help retain and bring back nurses.

But hospital CEOs say that health systems are on a fragile financial footing already. The hospital association says that nurses could refuse to provide care to a patient “for any reason” under the proposal. The bill’s staffing mandates would cause health care costs to rise and force many hospitals, already on a financial edge, to shut down services and units.

The hospital association’s main point is, what’s bad for the goose is bad for the gander.

“The problem with the Speaker’s comments is not that there will be an alternative for the Mayo Clinic, but rather that there would be an alternative for ONLY the Mayo Clinic,” the hospital association said.

