News | Minnesota

How do you get the COVID-19 vaccine in Rochester? Here are the answers

People age 65 and older, and educators, are eligible to register for vaccination.

012121.N.RPB.MAYOWOOD.VACCINE.176.jpg
Thrifty White Pharmacist Lisa Hynes draws doeses of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 21, 2021 07:12 AM
Rochester is one of nine sites in Minnesota participating in a COVID-19 vaccination program. As of Tuesday, a website and call center will help direct people age 65 and older, as well as educators, to register for vaccination.

Who is eligible for vaccines through the program?

The initiative covers people 65 years old or older, and educators who teach pre-kindergarten through grade 12, school staff and child care workers .

People age 65 and older should register at mn.gov/vaccine , or the call center at 612-426-7230 or 1-833-431-2053. Registration is available for all people age 65 and older in Minnesota. People who are registered will be contacted by their health care provider to make an appointment. Those who are unable to schedule their vaccine within a week of registering should register at the site again.

How do people 65 and older living in long-term care facilities get the vaccine?

Residential facilities are partnering with the federal Centers for Disease Control’s Pharmacy Partnership Program, which distributes vaccines directly to pharmacies, which then distribute or administer them to residents.

How do people 65 and older not living in long-term care facilities get the vaccine?

People who are 65 and older living anywhere in Minnesota can register at mn.gov/vaccine , or by calling 612-426-7230 or 1-833-431-2053. The Minnesota Department of Health advises people to make an appointment online before dialing the call center.

Is this available outside of Rochester?

The pilot program covers Andover, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud and Thief River Falls.

Are appointments necessary, or can people walk in to get vaccinated?

Appointments are required, and walk-ins won’t be accepted. People who register for the vaccine will be contacted to schedule their shots. Minnesotans who register but aren't contacted for over a week will need to register again the following week.

When will vaccines be available?

Doses are limited, and the Minnesota Department of Health said not everyone will be able to get vaccinated immediately, and that slots will fill quickly, as demand for the vaccine currently outpaces supply.

