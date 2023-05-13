Human smuggling attempt involving 20 Mexican citizens intercepted in northwest Minnesota

CARIBOU, Minn. — A human smuggling attempt involving 20 Mexican citizens near Caribou, Minnesota, was intercepted by U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, May 11.

According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Kittson County Sheriff’s Department witnessed multiple people walking south from the U.S.-Canadian border on Thursday, as well as two cars in the area. Officers stopped the two cars, and Border Patrol agents assigned to the Pembina and Warroad stations were notified. They found 20 people who had crossed the border illegally.

Caribou, Minnesota, is about 45 miles east of Pembina, North Dakota. It is about 100 miles northeast of Grand Forks.

The 20 migrants were determined to be citizens of Mexico and the two drivers were citizens of Guatemala. In total, the group included 16 men, five women and one child. Ages ranged from 3 to 43.

The group was brought to the Pembina Border Patrol Station for processing and custody was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Enforcement and Removal Operations.