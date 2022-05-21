SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Keith Ellison wins endorsement for Minnesota Attorney General at DFL Convention in Rochester

Ellison received resounding support for his work over the last four years.

Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison addresses the convention after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 21, 2022 12:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — DFL delegates endorsed Keith Ellison for attorney general with a resounding cheer in the Mayo Civic Center auditorium on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

In his speech, Ellison made clear multiple times to the crowd of about 700 delegates that this is a “make or break moment in history.”

He highlighted what Republicans are doing now to threaten the U.S. democracy: believing the Big Lie, that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump; working to strip the right to access a safe abortion; questioning the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines; and fighting to take away the rights of transgender children.

Also Read
Zumbrota Care Center
Exclusive
Local
Southeast Minnesota long-term senior care facilities struggle through financial crisis, staffing shortages
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the money struggles already facing care centers. Now, advocates are asking for help from the state to retain workers and keep their facilities open.
May 20, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: He was banned from Major League Baseball. Then he restarted his life in Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 20, 2022 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
443MnDotCam.JPG
Local
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester backed up rush hour traffic Wednesday
A 31-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
May 19, 2022 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Ellison was shaken about events that have happened in Minnesota and across the country, including the murder of 10 people at the Tops Grocery Store on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.

“From a global pandemic, to a violent insurrection and attack on democracy at our nation’s Capitol, to the murder of George Floyd and the racial reckoning that has followed, to the existential challenge of Roe v. Wade, and the murderous attack in Buffalo, we have endured threat after threat to our basic human dignity,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke to delegates via a video before Ellison’s speech. She said Ellison is “motivated by generosity and fairness.”

“He truly believes everyone matters,” Klobuchar said.

She said that “Keith takes his orders from the people of Minnesota,” and has worked tirelessly to improve the criminal justice system across the state.

“Keith ensured there would be accountability for the murder of George Floyd,” Klobuchar said, about the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, which was a trial Klobuchar said many people didn’t believe that Ellison and his team would win.

Minnesota DFL State Convention
Attorney General Keith Ellison jumps on stage after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

On the note of criminal justice reform, Ellison discussed the need for resources to fight the most serious crimes and his work to assist county attorneys across Minnesota with violent crime cases. He said his office is working to build a “criminal justice system where no one is above the law, and no one is below the law.”

Ellison rallied the crowd and said that the DFL party was “made for this moment.” He described the party’s belief in creating a more perfect union, for everyone.

“Nobody is outside our circle of compassion,” Ellison said.

Ellison said he’s ultimately “fighting for this state to live up to its highest ideal.” He called on delegates to “go across this state and invite everyone to join us. “

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody is invited to this party called democracy,” he said.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERELECTION 2022GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMAYO CIVIC CENTERKEITH ELLISON
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Unitarian Universalist church.JPG
Local
Potential landmark status for Unitarian Universalist Church building challenged
Rochester church wants flexibility as it considers options to meet future church needs.
May 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
4473323+Police-Lights.jpg
Minnesota
Escapee from northeast Minnesota jail in custody
Kris Richard Severin was taken into custody on Friday morning.
May 21, 2022 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Ready to harvest Blue Oyster mushrooms..jpg
Exclusive
Business
Local farm makes room for mushrooms
Local mushrooms are making both meals and medicine.
May 21, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
20220512_103430.jpg
Members Only
Business
New 'digit' design to help people who have lost fingers
Brand Sampson and Marty Frana of Rochester-based Limb Lab recently received a patent for the design of a new "universal digit" prosthetic.
May 21, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger