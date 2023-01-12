Last chance for Minnesotans to order free COVID-19 tests

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health announced this week that four additional at-home COVID-19 tests are available for free to all Minnesota households through the state's online ordering program.

The tests will be the last chance for Minnesotans to get free tests before the program ends, according to health officials.

"Since the state's free test program began last April, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered to Minnesota households. Testing is essential in getting the proper treatment to those who need it and preventing the spread of COVID-19," Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said in a statement.

Orders can be placed online at mn.gov/covid19 , or by calling 1-833-431-2053 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Language assistance is available.

The state health department encourages Minnesotans to get tested if they show symptoms, or had close contact with someone who contracted COVID-19.

In addition to the free tests, anyone can walk in or schedule a test at one of the state's free COVID-19 community testing sites . Food banks, local public health agencies, community groups and other community health organizations may also have free tests available.