99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Last chance for Minnesotans to order free COVID-19 tests

"Since the state's free test program began last April, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered to Minnesota households," Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said in a statement.

Rapid COVID Test
A COVID-19 test.
File photo
By Forum News Service
January 12, 2023 09:02 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health announced this week that four additional at-home COVID-19 tests are available for free to all Minnesota households through the state's online ordering program.

The tests will be the last chance for Minnesotans to get free tests before the program ends, according to health officials.

"Since the state's free test program began last April, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered to Minnesota households. Testing is essential in getting the proper treatment to those who need it and preventing the spread of COVID-19," Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said in a statement.

Orders can be placed online at mn.gov/covid19 , or by calling 1-833-431-2053 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Language assistance is available.

The state health department encourages Minnesotans to get tested if they show symptoms, or had close contact with someone who contracted COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the free tests, anyone can walk in or schedule a test at one of the state's free COVID-19 community testing sites . Food banks, local public health agencies, community groups and other community health organizations may also have free tests available.

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSMINNESOTA
What To Read Next
Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Minnesota
Minnesota father who evaded arrest for a month sentenced to 40 years for wife’s murder
Eric Reinbold argued he should only serve 26 years, because that would save taxpayers nearly $400,000.
January 11, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Minnesota
Legal cannabis bill begins committee marathon in Minnesota Legislature
For years, advocates have been pushing for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in the state. However, the odds appear better than ever this year.
January 11, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Katie Poirier
The Vault
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping and murder of Katie Poirier in Minnesota dies in prison
Donald Blom was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Poirier's murder led to the passage of “Katie's Law."
January 11, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
dd6df9-20230110-sanfordfairview02-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Fairview/Sanford merger plan criticized, praised in meeting called by MN AG
Next meeting is scheduled for Bemidji on Tuesday, Jan. 17
January 11, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News