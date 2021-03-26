Listen: Post Bulletin Minute for Friday, March 26
Here is your Post Bulletin Minute podcast for Friday, March 26:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1921: Dr. Charles Mayo meets with President Harding
Retired nurses, pharmacists lend training, experience to deliver COVID-19 vaccines
Why St. Paul philanthropist Helene Houle donated $60 million to Mayo Clinic: 'He firmly believed in Mayo'
