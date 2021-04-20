SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Mayo Clinic opens vaccine appointments to anyone

Shots are available to non-Mayo patients, but appointments are required.

2021-04-01T104531Z_1615160005_RC2YMM9HKQDZ_RTRMADP_3_HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-PFIZER.JPG
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 20, 2021 12:23 PM
Mayo Clinic has several vaccine appointments available to the public this week, the clinic annnounced Tuesday.

The appointments are open to everyone, including non-Mayo patients. Appointments can be scheduled in Rochester and at the Mayo Clinic Health System sites in southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Minnesota.

You do not need to be a Minnesota resident to get vaccinated in the state. Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call the appointment line at:

  • Mayo Clinic in Rochester: 507-538-4040
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota: 507-434-9929
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota: 507-594-2100

Mayo Clinic patients should go to Patient Online Services at mayoclinic.org to schedule their visit.

