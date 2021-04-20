Mayo Clinic opens vaccine appointments to anyone

Mayo Clinic has several vaccine appointments available to the public this week, the clinic annnounced Tuesday.

The appointments are open to everyone, including non-Mayo patients. Appointments can be scheduled in Rochester and at the Mayo Clinic Health System sites in southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Minnesota.

You do not need to be a Minnesota resident to get vaccinated in the state. Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call the appointment line at:

Mayo Clinic in Rochester: 507-538-4040

Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota: 507-434-9929

Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota: 507-594-2100

Mayo Clinic patients should go to Patient Online Services at mayoclinic.org to schedule their visit.