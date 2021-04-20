Mayo Clinic opens vaccine appointments to anyone
Shots are available to non-Mayo patients, but appointments are required.
Mayo Clinic has several vaccine appointments available to the public this week, the clinic annnounced Tuesday.
The appointments are open to everyone, including non-Mayo patients. Appointments can be scheduled in Rochester and at the Mayo Clinic Health System sites in southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Minnesota.
You do not need to be a Minnesota resident to get vaccinated in the state. Appointments are required.
To schedule an appointment, call the appointment line at:
- Mayo Clinic in Rochester: 507-538-4040
- Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota: 507-434-9929
- Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota: 507-594-2100
Mayo Clinic patients should go to Patient Online Services at mayoclinic.org to schedule their visit.
