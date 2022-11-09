SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Minnesota
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Finstad up by 20% over Ettinger with 10% of precincts counted

As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Finstad was ahead of Ettingerin the race, 57.6% to 37.9%, with 11% of the vote counted.

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad-Candidate Jeff Ettinger Debate
Republican U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, left, talks during a debate with Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Owatonna. The two are on ballot for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District race.
Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
November 08, 2022 09:56 PM
ROCHESTER — The 1st Congressional District became a contest for an open seat when U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died in office from cancer.

The ensuing free-for-all led to more than a dozen candidates jumping in the special election race. It created multiple hurdles for both GOP U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad and Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger to overcome to get to this point. Both had to win primaries to compete in a special election to fill out the remainder of Hagedorn’s term.

As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Finstad was ahead of Ettingerin the race, 57.6% to 37.9%, with 11% of the vote counted, according to the Minnesota secretary of state's website. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Richard Reisdorf had 2.5% of the vote and Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Brian Abrahamon 2%.

Candidate collage 3.png
At left, U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad meets with Kasson-area community leaders Oct. 13, 2022, at Kasson City Hall. At right, Jeff Ettinger, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, meets with the Post Bulletin editorial board Oct. 3, 2022, in the Post Bulletin newsroom in Rochester.
Post Bulletin graphic

Finstad won the special election in August, where both were also candidates for their parties' primary races in advance of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Members of Congress serve two-year terms and earn $174,000 annually.

The rigors of running through a nearly yearlong gauntlet was a source of mutual respect for the two candidates. Both spoke about their sense that "we can do better as country." But it didn't disguise how different their approaches to representing CD1 would be.

"There has been a lack of direction," Finstad said.

Ettinger warned that basic rights are under assault.

Ettinger, a former CEO of Austin-based Hormel Foods, argued CD1 has always been a “purple” district, voting for Democrats and Republicans depending on the circumstances. He said he would be a better fit for the district, given his middle-of-the-road approach and problem-solving skills. If elected, he said, he would vote for someone other than Nancy Pelosi to be the party’s leader.

From the beginning, Ettinger, a first-time candidate, said his motivation for running was to bolster rights under siege by the GOP. One is to secure reproductive and abortion rights for women. The other is to protect people’s right to vote.

Finstad, a former Minnesota House member and director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota, described himself as unabashedly conservative, wanting more issues resolved at the state and local level. He has excoriated the Biden administration, in particular, for its energy policies.

“We’re going to folks like Venezuela and others and asking for oil,” Finstad said.

The old 1st Congressional District went to Donald Trump by 10%, and although Finstad didn’t win his special election by that margin, he outperformed Hagedorn in nearly all precincts.

And the newly drawn CD1 has shown signs of leaning Republican in a year when people are preoccupied by pocketbook issues and criticism of Biden over his handling of the economy.

A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll showed Finstad with a 9-point lead over Ettinger, a surprising margin given that CD-1 races typically been decided by slim margins. Contributing to Ettinger's deficit is 6% of voters polled supporting Legal Marijuana Party candidate Richard Reichhsdorf.

As a three-month incumbent, Finstad's voting record became a campaign point highlighted by Ettinger, who argued Finstad wasn't focused on people's everyday concerns. Finstad voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a provision to bring down prescription drug costs.

Finstad called the legislation a garbage bill, characterizing it as wasteful spending and saying it did nothing to bring down inflation.

At times, the candidates discussed issues as if they belong to two different political worlds. Finstad said he has traveled from community to community and has yet to encounter anyone who wants to talk about the Jan. 6 committee.

Ettinger expressed surprise at the comment, saying he's run into number of people worried about the state of the U.S. democracy and protecting the system.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSELECTION 2022
