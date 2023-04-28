Minnesota algebra teacher self-publishes Algebra Code as he nears end of 35-year career

WORTHINGTON — Worthington High School algebra teacher John Koller may be retiring at the end of this school year, but he had no intentions of coasting through the year and easing into a life of leisure.

Last September, just as he was getting to know the names of his students and developing a classroom rhythm working through algebraic equations, Koller began working on a new book — an algebra workbook, to be precise.

“I got into a mindset,” Koller said of writing "Algebra Code" and getting it self-published through Amazon during his 35th and final year of teaching. “I knew 35 years was a good benchmark. If I failed to write it, I would have felt pretty bad. It was something I wanted to do.”

Koller is no stranger to writing books. In 2019, he and fellow WHS teacher Gillian Singler self-published Math Island, featuring addition and subtraction problems in a story geared toward students in grades 3-6. Before that, Koller wrote 10 books of his own through Strategic Learning Approaches to Math. All of the workbooks consist of math worksheets stored in three-ring binders that line shelves in his high school classroom. The oldest book dates back to 2000.

Like the content in those binders, Algebra Code is an interactive workbook designed for students to work through algebra equations, while also learning tips and tricks for solving what may seem like complicated problems.

“There’s so many examples with equations and percents that I know it can work with any other textbook,” shared Koller, adding that the book is targeted to students in eighth grade and older.

“I do a lot of guided practice,” he said. “There’s hundreds and hundreds of examples in this book that kids can work out and have their own understanding.

“I think it’s my best work.”

"Algebra Code" was created to augment existing algebra curriculum, and Koller said the workbook will be great for both traditional and home-schooled students. The book features 14 chapters and 144 pages, and includes math problems in inequalities, systems, factors, variables and quadratics.

“I feel like I can take a lower-ability or middle-ability student and I can build them up through a process that gets them on their way, which creates the expressions, creates the inequalities,” Koller said. “This book is going to work; I know it’s going to work. It has a lot of repetition.”

Koller has a passion for writing math books, and said it’s kind of a release for him.

“I put a lot of flavor in the math,” he said. “I’m trying to get students to write variables so they’re developing understanding. … It’s really exciting when you can relate numbers with anything. You learn to create sums and you learn to create differences.”

Koller’s excitement for math was fostered while he was a high school student. His math teacher, Don Dickinson, encouraged Koller and said he’d make a good math teacher.

“I kept saying I was going to be an engineer, but that was just a lie,” Koller added. “I worked really hard at Gustavus to get that math degree and I really wanted that. I never looked back.”

Koller is currently teaching a section of Algebra 1 and two sections of Algebra 2 at WHS. In addition to the many worksheets he’s created over the years to help students, the pandemic gave him the opportunity to teach online and create videos. He now has a collection of approximately 180 videos of him teaching algebra — videos that are accessible to his students through Schoology.

“In 2020, I’d have six kids spaced throughout the room and 25 kids at home and try to teach the same lesson,” Koller said. “It was really challenging. Now I have all these resources and all these notes, and they can follow along.”

Ready for retirement

Koller, a native of LeSueur, spent the first 10 years of his career teaching math to seventh through ninth graders at Round Lake-Brewster, and the past 25 years teaching algebra at Worthington High School.

During his tenure, he also coached — beginning with football at Round Lake-Brewster.

“And I did not know anything about football,” Koller said with a shake of his head. It quickly became evident to the coaching team also.

“Mr. Laudenschlager said, ‘John, just focus on your math,’” Koller recalled, adding that he became the kicking coach and assistant coach for the team.

When he was hired by the Worthington school district in 1998, Koller coached golf and focused on teaching the short game. In seven years as the boys golf coach, he led teams to state twice.

In 2006, Koller was selected by his peers as Worthington’s Teacher of the Year. It was a nod to the effort he put in to not just teach math, but to really get students to understand algebraic equations and quadratic formulas.

“I’ve written a lot of my own curriculum,” Koller said, pointing to binders stacked on shelves in his high school classroom. “I try to work hard, I try to teach hard; my heart is in it for the kids. I want to do right by them.”

Koller and his wife, Tammy, have called Worthington home for many years. They raised a daughter, Rachel, and a son, Adam, here. Rachel is a third-year medical student now doing rotations in the Twin Cities, and Adam is a junior at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he’s studying math and data science.

Koller also started a business in town with Crystaleyes Jigs. While the business was sold to Bill Gordon, Koller is still involved — though these days he’s fishing with the jigs rather than assembling them. Tammy is also involved in a family-owned business, working with her brother who makes suspensions for boats.

“My wife says I’m going to get bored (in retirement),” said the nearly 57-year-old, adding that he may consider substitute teaching in the math department. At the same time, though, he looks forward to the opportunity to be active.

“I like to bike, golf and fish — those are three of my big hobbies,” he said, adding that he and his wife recently bought an AussieDoodle, which will keep him busy on the walking trails also.