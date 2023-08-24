Minnesota assessment scores remain about 10 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels

ST. PAUL — State education officials released sobering 2023 statewide assessment and accountability results Thursday morning, Aug. 24, that showed that students, families and educators are still recovering from the pandemic and in need of support.

Statewide reading assessment results show about 49.9% of students are meeting or exceeding their grade level — down about 1.2 percentage points from 2022. In math performance, about 45.5% of students statewide are meeting the standard, about a 1% increase from last year.

In 2023, 39.2% of students who took the science assessments met or exceeded grade level standards, which is a 2.1% drop from 2022.

Education officials said that scores in each assessment area remain about 10 percentage points below their pre-pandemic level.

The release of the 2023 North Star Accountability report contains the results of the 2023 statewide assessments, including the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Minnesota Test Academic Skills, Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State for English Learners (ACCESS for ELLS_) and Alternative ACCESS for ELLS).

Students take statewide reading assessments in grades 3 through 8 and 10; for math, students in grades 3-8 and grade 11 take the assessments. The science MCA and MTAs are taken by students in grade 5 and 8 and once in high school.

Of the students who took the ACCESS for ELLS, 8.6% were proficient in English, a 0.2% point decrease from 2022.

“These statewide assessment results reinforce what we and other states around the country already know — our students, families, school communities, and educators are continuing to recover from the pandemic and need our support,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “This data is important as one part of a broader set of measures that tell us how our students and families are doing and what we need to do in partnership with our school communities to provide support for students to not only recover, but also excel.”

Jett said that results reinforce a sense of urgency and underscore the importance of key supports that are underway.

"We will not shy away from from what the data are telling us," he said. "As we enter a new school year, MDE is committed to providing support, through programs such as COMPASS and implementing the READ Act and other new legislation, to help every school in Minnesota as they strive to meet the academic, social-emotional and mental health needs of students."