Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota assessment scores remain about 10 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels

In 2023, 39.2% of students who took the science assessments met or exceeded grade level standards, which is a 2.1% drop from 2022.

Education school stock photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 11:10 AM

ST. PAUL — State education officials released sobering 2023 statewide assessment and accountability results Thursday morning, Aug. 24, that showed that students, families and educators are still recovering from the pandemic and in need of support.

Statewide reading assessment results show about 49.9% of students are meeting or exceeding their grade level — down about 1.2 percentage points from 2022. In math performance, about 45.5% of students statewide are meeting the standard, about a 1% increase from last year.

In 2023, 39.2% of students who took the science assessments met or exceeded grade level standards, which is a 2.1% drop from 2022.

Education officials said that scores in each assessment area remain about 10 percentage points below their pre-pandemic level.

The release of the 2023 North Star Accountability report contains the results of the 2023 statewide assessments, including the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Minnesota Test Academic Skills, Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State for English Learners (ACCESS for ELLS_) and Alternative ACCESS for ELLS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Students take statewide reading assessments in grades 3 through 8 and 10; for math, students in grades 3-8 and grade 11 take the assessments. The science MCA and MTAs are taken by students in grade 5 and 8 and once in high school.

Find more news important to you

Of the students who took the ACCESS for ELLS, 8.6% were proficient in English, a 0.2% point decrease from 2022.

“These statewide assessment results reinforce what we and other states around the country already know — our students, families, school communities, and educators are continuing to recover from the pandemic and need our support,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “This data is important as one part of a broader set of measures that tell us how our students and families are doing and what we need to do in partnership with our school communities to provide support for students to not only recover, but also excel.”

Jett said that results reinforce a sense of urgency and underscore the importance of key supports that are underway.

"We will not shy away from from what the data are telling us," he said. "As we enter a new school year, MDE is committed to providing support, through programs such as COMPASS and implementing the READ Act and other new legislation, to help every school in Minnesota as they strive to meet the academic, social-emotional and mental health needs of students."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
MCCULLOUGH.jpg
Minnesota
Door in the woods near Vergas sparks curiosity
11m ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Michael Nathan Williams
Local
New sex crime charges filed against previously convicted Hayfield man
2h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
5fd35f-20230518-falconheights102-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota school districts are struggling to find teachers, fill open positions
2h ago
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shockman / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Silver Lake Pool
Local
New Silver Lake pool not in plans, but not completely ruled out
2h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Random Rochesterite - Julie Yost
Rochester Magazine
Random Rochesterite: Julie Yost
4h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Koski
20230823_141815.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic to demolish 2nd Street Inn to create a bus turnaround
6h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Eyota Fire Department Water Parade
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
16h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II