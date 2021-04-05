SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Minnesota COVID-19 transmission, hospitalizations rise

Hospitalizations and test positivity rate for COVID-19 trend upwards.

An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 04, 2021 11:28 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Indicators tracking COVID-19 in Minnesota show a continued increase in transmission of the virus.

Minnesota health officials reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 1,385 new cases Monday in a report that included data from Saturday, April 3.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the preliminary update on the statewide COVID-19 situation on April 3 was likely under reported because of a technical issue. No report was issued Sunday because of the Easter holiday.

MDH officials said the report Tuesday will may be higher as a result of delays in reporting.

Of the deaths reported Monday, four were people living in the Twin Cities, two deaths were reported in each St. Louis and Stearns counties and one death was reported in each Crow Wing and Faribault counties. People ranged in age from their 70s to 90s. Seven of the people were residents of long-term care facilities.

The statewide numbers show a resurgence in transmission of the virus and an increase in hospitalizations.

As of Sunday, 110 people were in intensive care units around Minnesota because of COVID-19. April started with the highest number of ICU patients with COVID-19 since Jan. 22 when 112 people were in intensive care units across the state. The test positivity rate continues to rise as well. As of March 25, the rate was 5.3%, above state public health’s threshold for caution which is 5%. Community transmission, cases that aren’t linked to other known cases or outbreaks, is at 45% — the highest since the pandemic hit Minnesota.

These trends come amidst continuing effort to vaccinate Minnesotans against the virus. As of Friday, 1,808,949 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1,164,187 people have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 1,385
  • TOTAL CASES: 527,650
  • TOTAL RECOVERED: 504,712

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.6%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 448

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,569

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 6,885

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,808,949

  • COMPLETED SERIES: 1,164,187

