SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Minnesota health officials report 1,713 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

More than 2.5 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
May 02, 2021 01:34 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported another 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths from the virus Sunday.

While new case growth continues to be flat, other indicators used by the Minnesota Department of Health to track the virus indicate the recent surge in cases that started in late March is over.

The rolling seven-day average of positive tests has dropped to about 6.3%, which is still above the state’s “caution” level of 5%, but down from the recent peak of 7.5% on April 8.

Community spread (cases that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks) remains at about 43%, which is above the state’s “high risk” threshold of 30%.

Hospitalizations are also down, with 619 people across Minnesota hospitalized and 166 of them being treated in intensive care units. That’s down from late April, when more than 200 people were in intensive care units for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the six deaths reported Sunday were private residents. Two of them were residents of the Twin Cities metro area, two residents of Serburne County died, and Isanti and Otter Tail counties each reported one death. They ranged in age from their 60s to 80s.

More than 2.5 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30. About 58% of Minnesotans age 16 or older have received at least one dose, and nearly 2 million have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 1,713
  • TOTAL CASES: 579,235
  • TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 557,099

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.3%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 619

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,360

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,160

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,574,895

  • COMPLETED SERIES: 1,972,888

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSNEWSMDALL-ACCESSMINNESOTACOVID-19 VACCINE
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service