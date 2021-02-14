SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Minnesota

Minnesota health officials report 7 COVID-19 deaths, 779 new cases

New case growth continues to slow, but community spread is still rising, according to MDH data.

Coronavirus art graphic
Photo: Pixabay
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 14, 2021 03:41 PM


New COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the virus continue to trend downward as vaccinations across the state continue.

However, some indicators continue to show a risk to public health.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday 779 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

Six deaths were among people living in the Twin Cities metro area. One person living in Sherburne County also died of the virus, according to state health officials. They ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. Two people were residents of long-term care facilities.

That brings the total toll of the pandemic in Minnesota to 6,376 deaths since the first case of the virus was confirmed in March last year. For the week, 77 people died of the virus — the first time since mid-October that fewer than 100 people died of the virus over a seven-day span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community spread of the virus continues to remain relatively high at 41% of new cases as of Feb. 3. Community spread is defined as cases that aren’t tied to known outbreaks or other cases. MDH considers community spread above 30% to be high risk to public health.

Hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 people continue to drop. As of Feb. 3, new cases were at 16.1 per 100,000 people after peaking at about 125 on Nov. 13. Hospitalizations are at 6.8 people per 100,000 after peaking at more than 37 Nov. 19.

Vaccinations continue, with 661,187 people having received at least one dose of the vaccine and 227,551 people statewide having completed the two-dose regimen as of Friday.

Since March, state health officials have confirmed 473,576 cases of the virus and 25,156 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

