Minnesota health officials report 7 COVID deaths, 1,569 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths due to the virus Sunday.

While more than half of Minnesotans age 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, new cases remain steady and hospitalizations for the virus continue to climb.

Of the seven people who died, four were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. Becker, Meeker and Rice counties each reported one death. People who died ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. Five people were residents of long-term care facilities.

As of Sunday, 7,079 people have died due to COVID-19 since March last year when the first cases were confirmed in the state.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up, with 689 people being treated in hospitals across the state and 202 people receiving care in intensive care units. That’s the most people in ICUs since December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rate of community transmission remains high, but has stabilized, with about 43% of new cases attributed to community spread. Community transmission is defined as cases not traced to other known cases or outbreaks, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Friday, 2,441,621 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 1,788,107 have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,569

TOTAL CASES: 568,243

568,243 TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 544,781

544,781 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.3%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 689

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,718

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,079

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,441,621

COMPLETED SERIES: 1,788,107

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.