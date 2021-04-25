SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Minnesota health officials report 7 COVID deaths, 1,569 new cases

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at their highest levels since last year, according to state health data.

An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 25, 2021 01:20 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths due to the virus Sunday.

While more than half of Minnesotans age 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, new cases remain steady and hospitalizations for the virus continue to climb.

Of the seven people who died, four were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. Becker, Meeker and Rice counties each reported one death. People who died ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. Five people were residents of long-term care facilities.

As of Sunday, 7,079 people have died due to COVID-19 since March last year when the first cases were confirmed in the state.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up, with 689 people being treated in hospitals across the state and 202 people receiving care in intensive care units. That’s the most people in ICUs since December last year.

The rate of community transmission remains high, but has stabilized, with about 43% of new cases attributed to community spread. Community transmission is defined as cases not traced to other known cases or outbreaks, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Friday, 2,441,621 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 1,788,107 have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 1,569
  • TOTAL CASES: 568,243
  • TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 544,781

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.3%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 689

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,718

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,079

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,441,621

  • COMPLETED SERIES: 1,788,107

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.

