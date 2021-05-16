SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Minnesota health officials report 805 new COVID cases, 10 deaths

The new case count continues a trend of slowing case growth as 60% of Minnesotans age 16 or older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
May 16, 2021 12:43 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported another 805 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths related to the virus.

The new case count continues a downward trend of case growth that began mid-April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the COVID-related fatalities, six people were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. One death was reported in each of Douglas, Rice, Sherburne and St. Louis counties. They ranged in age from their early 60s to 90s. Two people were residents of long-term assisted-living facilities.

While case growth is slowing, several indicators MDH uses to monitor public health risk remain above the “caution” or “high risk” threshold.

Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Community transmission is defined as cases of the virus that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks. About 44% of new cases are attributed to community spread. MDH defines community transmission rate above 30% as a “high risk” to public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline. As of Thursday, 464 people were hospitalized for the virus across Minnesota. Of them, 123 were being treated in intensive-care units. That’s down from a peak on April 22 in the recent spring wave of the virus when 202 people were being treated in intensive-care units across the state.

Vaccination efforts have slowed but continue. As of Thursday, more than 2.7 million Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 2.4 million have completed a vaccine series. Adolescents age 12 to 15 were authorized to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 805
  • TOTAL CASES: 594,427
  • TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 578,338

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.8%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 464

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,393

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,296

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,722,944

  • COMPLETED SERIES: 2,325,495

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSNEWSMDALL-ACCESSMINNESOTACOVID-19 VACCINE
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service