Minnesota health officials report 810 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials announced 810 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths due to the virus.

The new case count continues a downward trajectory of new cases as 60% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Friday, almost 2.7 million Minnesota residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and more than 2.1 million have completed the vaccine series.

Of the COVID-related fatalities, two people were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. Two residents of Wright County died. One death was reported in each of Isanti, Mahnomen and Pine counties. Those who died ranged in age from their 50s to 80s. One person was a resident in a long-term care facility.

The rate of new cases that aren’t traced to known cases or outbreaks remains steady and above MDH’s threshold for “high risk” to public health. More than 43% of new cases are considered transmitted by community spread, according to MDH data.

Hospitalizations continue to slowly trend downward, with 560 Minnesotans hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday, with 144 of them being treated in intensive care units.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 810

TOTAL CASES: 587,762

587,762 TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 568,295

568,295 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.8%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 560

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,937

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,231

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,651,747

COMPLETED SERIES: 2,140,832

