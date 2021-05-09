SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Minnesota health officials report 810 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

The new case count continues a trend of slowing case growth as 60% of Minnesotans age 16 or older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
May 09, 2021 12:27 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials announced 810 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths due to the virus.

The new case count continues a downward trajectory of new cases as 60% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Friday, almost 2.7 million Minnesota residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and more than 2.1 million have completed the vaccine series.

Of the COVID-related fatalities, two people were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. Two residents of Wright County died. One death was reported in each of Isanti, Mahnomen and Pine counties. Those who died ranged in age from their 50s to 80s. One person was a resident in a long-term care facility.

The rate of new cases that aren’t traced to known cases or outbreaks remains steady and above MDH’s threshold for “high risk” to public health. More than 43% of new cases are considered transmitted by community spread, according to MDH data.

Hospitalizations continue to slowly trend downward, with 560 Minnesotans hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday, with 144 of them being treated in intensive care units.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 810
  • TOTAL CASES: 587,762
  • TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 568,295

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.8%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 560

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,937

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,231

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,651,747

  • COMPLETED SERIES: 2,140,832

