News | Minnesota

Minnesota health officials report 897 new COVID cases, four deaths

Case growth has slowed statewide while vaccination efforts continue.

An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 07, 2021 12:46 PM
State health officials reported 897 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths from the virus Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced three people in the Twin Cities metro area and one person in Becker County as the latest fatal cases of the coronavirus. One person in their 60s died; the other three were in their 90s, state health officials report. One person was a resident of a long-term health care facility.

For the week, 67 people died of the virus, and 6,550 people have died in Minnesota since health officials confirmed the first case in March last year.

Efforts to vaccinate people continue as health officials announced Friday that 1 million people in Minnesota have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Friday, 1,046,077 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 570,038 have completed their doses of the vaccination.

New daily cases of the virus continue to decline. As of Feb. 24, the state was reporting 13.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day. That’s down from the peak in November of more than 125 new cases per day per 100,000 Minnesota residents.

Community transmission of the virus remains at 46% as of Feb. 24 — the highest it has been since the virus reached Minnesota.

Community spread is defined as cases that aren’t tied to other known cases or outbreaks of the illness. MDH considers 30% of cases or more attributed to community spread as a high risk to public health.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

