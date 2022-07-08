Minnesota is a 'safe haven' state, but some laws restrict abortion

The June 24 Supreme Court ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade and ended 50 years of federal abortion rights, has many people looking to their state laws to see what protections are in place.

Although Minnesota has been categorized as a "safe haven" state, one of two Midwestern states where abortion is expected to stay legal, many Minnesotans aren’t aware that there are abortion restrictions written into the law.

The restrictions, such as a 24-hour waiting period and mandating that doctors share information on medical risks authored by the government, have the effect of spreading misinformation about abortions, restricting trained health providers from performing abortions and delaying patients receiving care.

Megan Peterson, executive director of Gender Justice, said she is frustrated that Minnesota is seen as a safe state, when anti-abortion candidates are running for office at every level of state government, only eight clinics provide abortion care — most in major cities — and more than 400 bills seeking to restrict or ban abortion access have been introduced since 1995.

“Minnesotans are like, 'We’re a cool state, we’re a health care state, the Mayo Clinic is here,'” Peterson said. “Everyone assumes things are good, but it’s been not good for a long time.”

Gender Justice , a policy advocacy organization headquartered in St. Paul, started the Unrestrict Minnesota campaign in 2019 to educate Minnesotans about these restrictions. Unrestrict Minnesota also filed a lawsuit to challenge them, and Peterson said she hopes for a decision by the end of August.

What are these abortion restrictions? How will they affect Minnesotans?

1. Doctors are required to provide patients with government information on medical risks even if the risks are inaccurate or lack evidence.

Minnesota statute 145.4242 , part of the 2003 Women’s Right to Know Act, mandates what a doctor must tell patients before they are allowed to have an abortion — including the gestational phase of the fetus, that the father will have to pay child support and medical risks associated with the procedure. However, some of the government-mandated information written into this statute is inaccurate or lacks evidence.

For instance, the law requires that care providers go through “the risks of infection, hemorrhage, breast cancer, danger to subsequent pregnancies and infertility.” Mayo Clinic’s website does not list breast cancer as a risk and writes that abortions haven’t been shown to affect fertility or future pregnancies unless complications develop, such as scar tissue, which is rare.

Mayo Clinic does list infection as a risk of medical abortion , where a patient takes medication, but cites it as rare after a surgical abortion, also known as a dilation and curettage (D&C). Heavy bleeding is mentioned as a risk, but does not specify whether this includes hemorrhaging.

The statute also requires doctors discuss fetal pain with women seeking abortions at 20 weeks, even though a synthesis of available evidence published by the Journal of the American Medical Association concluded that the fetal perception of pain has little evidence and is unlikely, if at all, before week 27 or 28.

However, this law is in flux. In the 2021 legislative session, Sen. Lindsey Port and Rep. Kelly Morrison introduced the Patients’ Right to Know Act , which would repeal the Women’s Right to Know Act and hand back control to health care providers.

2. Patients must wait at least 24 hours after receiving this information to obtain care.

Although 24 hours might not seem like a long time, this can become a hurdle that slows people trying to obtain a time-sensitive procedure.

For example, if a patient misses the appointment or call from her doctor in which the physician is instructed to discuss the government-mandated information, the patient will be forced to schedule a new appointment — potentially days or weeks later. If the patient doesn’t figure out they’re pregnant for a few months, which is common, these scheduling delays could push abortion out of reach since Minnesota law states abortion is only legal until the point of viability, which generally is thought to begin at about 24 weeks.

Did you know this law started as a circus law? The “Woman’s Right to Know Act,” which mandates abortion patients hear government-written information and wait at least 24 hour hours before receiving care, was introduced as a 2003 amendment to a bill legalizing circuses around Minnesota State Fair time. Bill S.F. No. 187 was first introduced on January 30, 2003, according to Office of the Revisor records. It stated that it would repeal an obsolete law making it illegal to hold circuses within 18 days of the State Fair. For the next month, the bill was read three times by the Minnesota Senate and scheduled to pass. State records show that the Minnesota House adjourned for the end of the day on April 1 without making any changes to the circus bill, but when House representatives got to work the next day, the bill was rewritten as a law restricting abortions. The title and content of the circus bill had been deleted and replaced with the Women’s Right to Know Act. The amendment was voted on before all legislators had a copy of the bill in front of them and passed on April 2. Although these edits spawned controversy and protest, the law was officially signed into law by former Governor of Minnesota Tim Pawlenty on April 14. The Women’s Right to Know Act remains in Minnesota law to this day.

As more out-of-state patients come to Minnesota to receive abortion care, these scheduling delays could grow due to heightened demand on providers' time.

3. Advanced-practice clinicians cannot provide abortion care.

Even if they are medically trained to do so, nurse practitioners and physician assistants cannot perform abortions, or they risk being charged with a felony crime — even if the patient is doing a medical abortion and the health care provider just needs to hand over pills.

Minnesota law statute 145.412 , which mandates that only physicians perform abortions, significantly limits the number of providers who can provide abortion care. This requirement can make it difficult to integrate abortion into mainstream care and expand access throughout the state.

4. Fetal tissue must be cremated or buried, even if patient doesn’t consent.

Thirty-five years ago, the Minnesota Legislature passed another abortion restriction — statute 145.1621 , which requires that fetal tissue be disposed of by cremation or burial. Patients don’t have a say in what happens and, for some, this process can feel like an infringement on their religious beliefs.

Hospitals and clinics have well-established systems for managing medical waste, but this law requires health providers to treat abortion as separate and different from other medical procedures.

5. Patients under 18 must notify both parents before getting an abortion regardless of their relationship.

Patients can struggle to adhere to Minnesota law statute 144.343 if they’ve never met their parents or have to go to great lengths to track them down. This step is not only difficult and time-intensive, it can be dangerous for patients, especially if they have a poor or abusive relationship with their parents. A patient can exempt herself from this law if she’s a victim of abuse or neglect, but only if she’s willing to declare it publicly to the authorities.

Clinicians can be charged with a misdemeanor if they do not comply with these restrictions, the law states.

The only alternative is to go through the court system and get an exemption by judicial order, but this avenue has bureaucratic obstacles. Maybe the patient can’t find her birth certificate. Or her parents got divorced and her mom now has a different last name. All these things can get in the way of the patient proving who they are related to — making this process more burdensome.