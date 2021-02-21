SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Minnesota National Guard distributes late-arriving COVID-19 vaccine

The doses, meant for Saturday clinics around the state, arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Friday night.

MN Guard vaccines 02.jpg
Members of the Minnesota National Guard move vaccines to vehicles at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Friday night. (Via Twitter @MNNationalGuard)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 21, 2021 04:44 PM
The Minnesota National Guard helped ship a late-arriving supply of COVID-19 vaccines to multiple state vaccination clinics Saturday.

Nearly 4,000 doses of vaccines for clinics in various areas of Minnesota, including Rochester, were scheduled to arrive early Friday. They instead arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after 7 p.m. Friday night.

The vaccines were intended for Saturday clinics around the state through the Minnesota Department of Health, health officials confirmed Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Minnesota National Guard’s Medical Detachment unit went to the airport, collected the shipment, and drove them to the vaccination sites.

A post on Twitter includes pictures of service members collecting the vaccines and loading them into cars.

MN Guard vaccines.jpg
Members of the Minnesota National Guard move vaccines to vehicles at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Friday night. (Via Twitter @MNNationalGuard)

