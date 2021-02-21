Minnesota National Guard distributes late-arriving COVID-19 vaccine

The Minnesota National Guard helped ship a late-arriving supply of COVID-19 vaccines to multiple state vaccination clinics Saturday.

Members of the Minnesota National Guard’s Medical Detachment responded quickly this evening, collecting a misdirected shipment of nearly 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at MSP, immediately transporting them to the four corners of the state to supply shot clinics for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/xNocLKcUij — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) February 20, 2021

Nearly 4,000 doses of vaccines for clinics in various areas of Minnesota, including Rochester, were scheduled to arrive early Friday. They instead arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after 7 p.m. Friday night.

The vaccines were intended for Saturday clinics around the state through the Minnesota Department of Health, health officials confirmed Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Minnesota National Guard’s Medical Detachment unit went to the airport, collected the shipment, and drove them to the vaccination sites.

A post on Twitter includes pictures of service members collecting the vaccines and loading them into cars.