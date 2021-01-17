SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Minnesota reports another 40 COVID-19 deaths, 1,364 new cases

The virus claimed 220 lives in Minnesota over the past week.

COVID-19
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 16, 2021 11:47 PM
Share

State health officials report another 40 COVID-19 deaths and 1,364 new cases of the virus Sunday.

For the week, Minnesota Department of Health officials reported 220 deaths from the virus.

Of the 40 deaths reported Sunday, 17 were people living in the Twin Cities metro area.

Two deaths were reported in each of Clay, Otter Tail, Rice, Stearns, and Wright counties.

Becker, Beltrami, Crow Wing, Faribault, Goodhue, Grant, Lyon, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, St. Louis and Todd counties each reported one death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community spread of the virus, meaning cases that aren’t linked to other known cases or outbreaks, remains relatively high, at about 35% as of Jan. 6. MDH considers community spread higher than 30% as a “high risk” to public health.

The state hospitalization rate for the virus has dropped. As of Jan. 6, about 12.6 per 100,000 people were hospitalized for the virus. The rate peaked at nearly 37 per 100,000 on Nov. 19. High risk for public health is considered 8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Vaccination efforts continue, with 184,943 people so far having received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 35,800 having completed the two-dose vaccine series as of Jan. 14.

Since March, health officials report 446,380 total COVID-19 cases, with 23,365 people hospitalized and 5,927 deaths due to the illness.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSNEWSMD
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service