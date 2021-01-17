Minnesota reports another 40 COVID-19 deaths, 1,364 new cases

State health officials report another 40 COVID-19 deaths and 1,364 new cases of the virus Sunday.

For the week, Minnesota Department of Health officials reported 220 deaths from the virus.

Of the 40 deaths reported Sunday, 17 were people living in the Twin Cities metro area.

Two deaths were reported in each of Clay, Otter Tail, Rice, Stearns, and Wright counties.

Becker, Beltrami, Crow Wing, Faribault, Goodhue, Grant, Lyon, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, St. Louis and Todd counties each reported one death.

Community spread of the virus, meaning cases that aren’t linked to other known cases or outbreaks, remains relatively high, at about 35% as of Jan. 6. MDH considers community spread higher than 30% as a “high risk” to public health.

The state hospitalization rate for the virus has dropped. As of Jan. 6, about 12.6 per 100,000 people were hospitalized for the virus. The rate peaked at nearly 37 per 100,000 on Nov. 19. High risk for public health is considered 8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Vaccination efforts continue, with 184,943 people so far having received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 35,800 having completed the two-dose vaccine series as of Jan. 14.

Since March, health officials report 446,380 total COVID-19 cases, with 23,365 people hospitalized and 5,927 deaths due to the illness.