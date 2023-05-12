Minnesota woman still searching for owner of wedding ring found 2 years ago

HERMANTOWN — A Cromwell woman is still holding out hope that she will find the owner of a wedding band set she found in a Duluth parking lot two years ago.

Michelle Goutermont was shopping at JoAnn Fabric with her mother July 10 or 11, 2021. Her mom found the ring, which appears to be three bands welded together, in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot. The ring is gold with 10 small diamonds that border a larger diamond in the center.

Goutermont called the Burning Tree Plaza mall and the Hermantown Police Department several times, but no one had come forward looking for a ring. The police advised her to reach out on social media to try to find the rightful owner, but Goutermont had no luck there, either.

"We actually took it to Security Jewelers to see if maybe there was a serial number in the ring," Goutermont said. "We did know it was old, because it looks like an older set."

There was no serial number or other identification found on the ring, but they did clean and appraise it. An inscription, though worn, is somewhat visible on the inside of the band. Goutermont said she's hoping to identify the ring's owner if they can recall to her what the inscription says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goutermont had set the ring aside, occasionally calling the police department to check if anyone had reported it as lost, to no avail. Earlier this week, she discovered the " Duluth Minnesota Lost and Found " Facebook group and posted a photo of the ring there, hoping to reach new people who may know the owner of the ring.

"The reason that I was scrolling through again was because I literally lost my wedding set on Friday," she said. "I was heartbroken and I kept thinking back to the ring."

Goutermont has since found her own rings.

Since she posted the ring on Facebook on Sunday morning, the photo has been shared by more than 900 people. Despite several leads of people who thought the ring might be theirs, she has yet to be contacted by the owners.

"I'm really surprised by how many shares went out," Goutermont said. "That was amazing."

But Goutermont hasn't given up after almost two years, and she's not giving up now. She's also posted the ring on a national Facebook group specifically dedicated to lost and found wedding rings.

"I'm sure somebody is missing it," she said.

If someone knows the owner of this ring, Michelle Goutermont can be reached through Facebook Messenger.