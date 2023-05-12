99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Minnesota woman still searching for owner of wedding ring found 2 years ago

There was no serial number or other identification found on the ring, but they did clean and appraise it. An inscription, though worn, is somewhat visible on the inside of the band.

A gold diamond wedding band on a finger
The wedding band, found in July 2021 in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot, is three gold diamond rings fused together.
Courtesy photo / Michelle Goutermont
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 12:00 PM

HERMANTOWN — A Cromwell woman is still holding out hope that she will find the owner of a wedding band set she found in a Duluth parking lot two years ago.

Michelle Goutermont was shopping at JoAnn Fabric with her mother July 10 or 11, 2021. Her mom found the ring, which appears to be three bands welded together, in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot. The ring is gold with 10 small diamonds that border a larger diamond in the center.

Goutermont called the Burning Tree Plaza mall and the Hermantown Police Department several times, but no one had come forward looking for a ring. The police advised her to reach out on social media to try to find the rightful owner, but Goutermont had no luck there, either.

Find more news important to you

"We actually took it to Security Jewelers to see if maybe there was a serial number in the ring," Goutermont said. "We did know it was old, because it looks like an older set."

There was no serial number or other identification found on the ring, but they did clean and appraise it. An inscription, though worn, is somewhat visible on the inside of the band. Goutermont said she's hoping to identify the ring's owner if they can recall to her what the inscription says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goutermont had set the ring aside, occasionally calling the police department to check if anyone had reported it as lost, to no avail. Earlier this week, she discovered the " Duluth Minnesota Lost and Found " Facebook group and posted a photo of the ring there, hoping to reach new people who may know the owner of the ring.

"The reason that I was scrolling through again was because I literally lost my wedding set on Friday," she said. "I was heartbroken and I kept thinking back to the ring."

Goutermont has since found her own rings.

Since she posted the ring on Facebook on Sunday morning, the photo has been shared by more than 900 people. Despite several leads of people who thought the ring might be theirs, she has yet to be contacted by the owners.

"I'm really surprised by how many shares went out," Goutermont said. "That was amazing."

But Goutermont hasn't given up after almost two years, and she's not giving up now. She's also posted the ring on a national Facebook group specifically dedicated to lost and found wedding rings.

"I'm sure somebody is missing it," she said.

If someone knows the owner of this ring, Michelle Goutermont can be reached through Facebook Messenger.

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
a4512a-20190807-northshore-mining-pile-of-iron-pellet.jpg
Minnesota
For the first time, EPA to require taconite plants to slash mercury emissions
May 12, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Gavel Court Crime Courts
Minnesota
Thief River Falls man charged in death of Digi-Key employee; man used sign to strike victim
May 12, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wisconsin Conservation Warden Dave Sanda talks with a boatload of anglers fishing on Leader Lake near Wascott on an August morning. Sanda reminded the anglers that anyone in the boat under age 13 must have a life jacket on under state law. John Myers / Forum News Service
Northland Outdoors
Many violations caught before anglers even hit the water for Minnesota fishing opener
May 12, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Teaching_06.jpg
Business
Rochester's All Craft Exteriors creates its own school for employees
May 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Matthew Raymond Rahn
Local
Lake City man's plea deal for sexually assaulting 4 girls calls for a 45-year sentence
May 12, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
massage-g2b0d21b10_1920.jpg
Local
Potential changes continue for massage therapy businesses in the wake of probations
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
MATYS.BRASSARD.BRUINS.jpg
Sports
Bruins' Brassard brothers bring energy on, off the ice as Austin pushes for an NAHL championship
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman