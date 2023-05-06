99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota's oldest resident, who lives in Moorhead, turns 112

Lillian Moran celebrated a major milestone as Minnesota's most senior resident when she turned 112.

Two women hold up a colorful sheet cake in front of an old woman in a rocking chair.
Lillian Moran is presented with a 112th birthday cake from Brittni Berg and Kaley Harms at Eventide on Eighth Care Center in Moorhead on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Moran is the oldest person in Minnesota.
David Samson / The Forum
Kevin Wallevand
By Kevin Wallevand
Today at 4:00 PM

MOORHEAD — Say happy birthday to Minnesota's oldest resident! Lillian Moran is now 112.

On Thursday, May 4, at Eventide Senior Living Communities, family, staff and friends threw Moran a milestone birthday party. Born in 1911, she turned 112 on March 18.

Longevity runs in the family — her grandmother lived to be 103, and her mother lived to be 100 years old.

When interviewed by WDAY around her 108th birthday in 2019, Moran's advice about living a long life was simple: "Keep breathing."

She spent much of her childhood near Maddock, North Dakota, in the now empty town of Flora, where her father was a farmer and blacksmith. She had two sisters and three brothers, all of whom lived long lives, her daughter-in-law Sandy Moran said.

Lillian Moran was such a good cook and baker, she even drove the horse-drawn cook car for steam threshing crews in the summer.

"When you lived there, you got involved," Moran said in 2019.

"People would stop for coffee and her fresh baked goods," Sandy Moran said. "She is a jack of all trades."

Living near Maddock until she was 98, Lillian Moran moved to an assisted living facility in Fargo before settling at Eventide, where she has blown out many birthday candles.

An old woman in a wheelchair holds hands with a younger woman standing next to her. Other white-haired women are seated nearby.
1/4: Lillian Moran shares a laugh with daughter-in-law Sandra Moran, Emma Randklev and Nonda Mack on her 112th birthday celebration at Eventide on Eighth Care Center in Moorhead on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
An old woman in a high-backed chair sings with two other women who bend toward her.
2/4:  Lillian Moran sings with Elizabeth Siqueiros and Brittni Berg at her 112th birthday party at Eventide on Eighth Care Center in Moorhead on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
A woman wearing a medical mask bends down next to an old woman in a high-backed chair.
3/4:  Lillian Moran receives a 112th birthday greeting from Brittni Berg at Eventide on Eighth Care Center in Moorhead on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
050523.N.WDAY.Birthday
4/4:  Lillian Moran has her photo taken during her 112th birthday party at Eventide on Eighth Care Center in Moorhead on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Kevin Wallevand has been a Reporter at WDAY-TV since 1983. He is a native of Vining, Minnesota in Otter Tail County. His series and documentary work have brought him to Africa, Vietnam, Haiti, Kosovo, South America, Mongolia, Juarez,Mexico and the Middle East. He is an multiple Emmy and national Edward R. Murrow award recipient.

