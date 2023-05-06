Minnesota's oldest resident, who lives in Moorhead, turns 112

MOORHEAD — Say happy birthday to Minnesota's oldest resident! Lillian Moran is now 112.

On Thursday, May 4, at Eventide Senior Living Communities, family, staff and friends threw Moran a milestone birthday party. Born in 1911, she turned 112 on March 18.

Longevity runs in the family — her grandmother lived to be 103, and her mother lived to be 100 years old.

When interviewed by WDAY around her 108th birthday in 2019, Moran's advice about living a long life was simple: "Keep breathing."

She spent much of her childhood near Maddock, North Dakota, in the now empty town of Flora, where her father was a farmer and blacksmith. She had two sisters and three brothers, all of whom lived long lives, her daughter-in-law Sandy Moran said.

Lillian Moran was such a good cook and baker, she even drove the horse-drawn cook car for steam threshing crews in the summer.

"When you lived there, you got involved," Moran said in 2019.

"People would stop for coffee and her fresh baked goods," Sandy Moran said. "She is a jack of all trades."

Living near Maddock until she was 98, Lillian Moran moved to an assisted living facility in Fargo before settling at Eventide, where she has blown out many birthday candles.