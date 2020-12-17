More than 60 cases of COVID-19 reported at FMC Rochester
Numbers reported on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website Thursday state that 64 incarcerated men and two staff members have tested positive.
After weeks of relatively few cases, the Rochester Federal Medical Center reported a total of 66 cases Thursday.
Two staff members and 64 incarcerated men have confirmed active cases of COVID-19, according to data posted on the Federal Bureau of Prison's website.
The increase comes just more than two weeks after the federal prison reported zero active cases. That zero was short lived as just a day later the facility reported an active case of COVID-19 among a staff member. By Dec. 7, the facility again was reporting an active case among the men serving sentences there.
The number climbed to six cases among incarcerated men and two among staff on Wednesday.
A total of 100 incarcerated men and 36 staff members have recovered from COVID-19.
Four other federal facilities in Minnesota have active cases of COVID-19.
At the Duluth Federal Prison Camp, there is one incarcerated person and one staff member with COVID-19. At the Sandstone Federal Corrections Institute, 297 incarcerate people and 17 staff members have tested positive, according to BOP data. At the Volunteers of America residential reentry center in Roseville, three inmates have tested positive.
The Federal Correctional Institute Waseca, which had one of the worst outbreaks in the Bureau of Prisons system earlier this year, has four cases of COVID-19 -- two incarcerated women and two staff members. The federal prison has also been sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota over its handling of COVID-19.
There are 6,043 federal inmates and 1,693 bureau staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. The bureau has 124,353 federal inmates in its institutions and 13,934 in community-based facilities as well as approximately 36,000 staff.
Nationwide, two bureau staff members and 167 incarcerated people have died of COVID-19.
The bureau has reported that no inmates or staff in Minnesota have died of COVID-19. That is not the case for state prisons. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said that there have been eight COVID-related deaths of incarcerated people at Minnesota state correctional facilities since the pandemic began.
Timeline
- May 4: FMC staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- May 5: FMC employee with COVID-19 has not been at facility since mid-April
- July 31: FMC staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Aug. 3: FMC staff member who tested positive for COVID last in facility at beginning of July
- Aug. 13: Rochester Federal Medical Center reports no positive COVID results
- Aug. 25: Eight men test positive at Rochester prison
- Aug. 27: Ninth man tests positive for COVID-19 at Rochester federal prison
- Aug. 28: Local health officials monitor FMC outbreak
- Aug. 29: COVID-19 count reaches 14 at FMC
- Sept. 2: COVID-19 count drops by half at FMC
- Sept. 10: FMC reports no cases of COVID-19
- Sept. 22: Coronavirus returns to FMC
- Sept. 25: Cases of COVID-19 increase at Rochester FMC
- Sept. 28: COVID cases decline at FMC, increase at FCI-Waseca
- Sept. 29: COVID cases nearly double among inmates at FMC
- Sept. 30: COVID cases continue to rise among inmates at FMC, decline in Waseca
- Oct. 9: Cases continue in federal prisons, compassionate release hard to get
- Oct. 13: Cases among inmates at RFMC reach new peak
- Oct. 26: Cases of COVID-19 among inmates decline at Rochester FMC; staff cases increase slightly
- Nov. 13: Visitation at FMC called off before it resumed
- Dec. 1: No active cases of COVID-19 at Rochester FMC
- Dec. 3: Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at FMC