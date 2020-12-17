More than 60 cases of COVID-19 reported at FMC Rochester

After weeks of relatively few cases, the Rochester Federal Medical Center reported a total of 66 cases Thursday.

Two staff members and 64 incarcerated men have confirmed active cases of COVID-19, according to data posted on the Federal Bureau of Prison's website.

The increase comes just more than two weeks after the federal prison reported zero active cases. That zero was short lived as just a day later the facility reported an active case of COVID-19 among a staff member. By Dec. 7, the facility again was reporting an active case among the men serving sentences there.

The number climbed to six cases among incarcerated men and two among staff on Wednesday.

A total of 100 incarcerated men and 36 staff members have recovered from COVID-19.

Four other federal facilities in Minnesota have active cases of COVID-19.

At the Duluth Federal Prison Camp, there is one incarcerated person and one staff member with COVID-19. At the Sandstone Federal Corrections Institute, 297 incarcerate people and 17 staff members have tested positive, according to BOP data. At the Volunteers of America residential reentry center in Roseville, three inmates have tested positive.

The Federal Correctional Institute Waseca, which had one of the worst outbreaks in the Bureau of Prisons system earlier this year, has four cases of COVID-19 -- two incarcerated women and two staff members. The federal prison has also been sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota over its handling of COVID-19.

There are 6,043 federal inmates and 1,693 bureau staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. The bureau has 124,353 federal inmates in its institutions and 13,934 in community-based facilities as well as approximately 36,000 staff.

Nationwide, two bureau staff members and 167 incarcerated people have died of COVID-19.

The bureau has reported that no inmates or staff in Minnesota have died of COVID-19. That is not the case for state prisons. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said that there have been eight COVID-related deaths of incarcerated people at Minnesota state correctional facilities since the pandemic began.