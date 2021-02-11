More than half of staff at Rochester FMC vaccinated for COVID-19

More than half the staff at the Rochester Federal Medical Center have received their full COVID-19 immunizations while only a fraction of inmates have been vaccinated, according to data published by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A total of 265 staff members have received their full COVID-19 vaccinations, according to data from the BOP. There are 424 staff members at the facility. Thirty-eight men, of the approximately 600 serving sentences at the facility, also have received their full vaccinations.

"When an institution receives an allocation of the vaccine, it is first offered to full-time staff at that location, given that staff -- who come and go between the facility and the community -- present a higher potential vector for COVID-19 transmission," the BOP posted on its website. "Vaccinating staff protects fellow staff, inmates at the facility, and the community. Remaining doses at each location are then provided to inmates based on priority of need in accordance with CDC guidelines."

There are no other BOP facilities in the state that have received vaccinations, according to data on the BOP's website.

The BOP outlines four priority levels for vaccinating incarcerated people.

Level 1 priority is given to inmates in health service unit job assignments and certain housing situations such as those in nursing care or other residential health care units. Level 2 priority is given to inmates who are 65 or older or those who meet the CDC criteria for being at an increased risk. Level 3 priority is given to those inmates who are between 50 and 64 and might be at increased risk. Priority Level 4 encompasses all other inmates.

Data posted to the BOP's site Thursday state that there are three incarcerated people and one staff member with confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Rochester FMC.

Across the nation, there are 1,620 federal inmates and 1,674 BOP staff who have confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. Four BOP staff members and 220 federal inmates have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The numbers of those who have been vaccinated aren't as readily available for those who are employed or serving sentences in Minnesota state prisons. The Minnesota Department of Corrections provides much more detailed information on COVID-19 cases but there is currently no data dashboard with vaccine data on the state's site nor is there DOC specific information on vaccinations.

A Minnesota Department of Health information officer told the Post Bulletin in an email that the general prison population is not yet eligible for vaccines.

Minutes from the Jan. 11 meeting of the Minnesota Vaccine Allocation Advisory Group show that discussions indicated that there was strong support for prioritizing prison population in Phase 1B, but the information officer said in an email that the decisions on priorities for Phase 1B were not final yet.

MDH expects more information and decisions around new eligibility for other groups in the coming weeks, the information officer wrote.