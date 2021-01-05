New peak reached at FMC, vaccinations begin

Cases of COVID-19 at the Rochester Federal Medical Center reached a new peak during the last week of 2020 as the facility began vaccinating its staff.

On Dec. 28, the federal prison reported 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the men serving sentences there, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons data. Three confirmed staff member cases were also reported that day. The case load fluctuated over the next few days, dropping to the low-90s. On Tuesday, the facility reported 65 cases among incarcerated men and two cases among staff.

“Approximately 76% of the institution's inmates are asymptomatic and approximately 24% of the inmates are symptomatic,” according to a statement from the bureau.

The medical center houses approximately 629 men. A total of 233 men and 48 staff members are listed as having recovered from COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The large caseload has a ripple effect throughout the facility. Rochester resident and advocate for families of prisoners Julie Tackett said last week that her family member reported receiving plain baked potatoes, hard boiled eggs and bread, as well as a frozen sack lunch, for meals.

When asked how the recent increase in cases among inmates has affected the prison’s ability to run the kitchen, which is staffed at least in part by inmates, the bureau responded that “when inmates are unable to perform their normal duties and/or work assignments, staff are then assigned to complete the tasks. We are currently utilizing staff in the kitchen to support our incredible Food Service staff.”

“All staff are correctional workers first and we all understand our first priority is the safe and orderly operation of the facility,” a statement from the bureau read. “Therefore, any staff member can and will work in another area or department to ensure the daily missions at FMC Rochester are carried out. Staff have been working in alternate work assignments (for example, Laundry, Commissary, Food Service, etc.) since the beginning of the pandemic, so they are quite capable and trained to ensure safe and orderly operations.”

Vaccinations have begun

As of Dec. 30, 19 BOP facilities had received deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, including FMC Rochester.

"(Operation Warp Speed) determined that law enforcement and healthcare workers are eligible for the first round and that includes corrections officers," the bureau said in a statement. "The BOP's plan is to initially offer the vaccine to full-time staff given that staff -- who come and go between the facility and the community -- present a higher potential vector for transmission. Vaccinating staff protects staff members, inmates at the facility, and the community."

On Dec. 31, the BOP stated that half of the BOP's staff at the 19 locations had been vaccinated.

Those in the incarcerated population will be vaccinated when additional doses are available. That determination is made by Operation Warp Speed, according to the Bureau. Remaining vaccinations at FMC-Rochester, and the other 18 facilities, will be provided to inmates based on priority of need in accordance with CDC guidelines, and inmates will continue to receive the vaccine as provided by OWS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tackett said her family member told her earlier this week that some of the men in the hospital building at FMC did receive a vaccination.

Earlier this week, the first prisoners in Minnesota state prisons received their first doses of a coronavirus vaccine. According to media reports, about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine are allocated for high-risk prisoner's in state facilities.

Cases around the state, nation

Three other federal facilities in Minnesota have active cases of COVID-19.

At the Duluth Federal Prison Camp, there is one incarcerated person and one staff member with COVID-19.

At the Sandstone Federal Corrections Institute, 6 incarcerated people and 18 staff members have tested positive, according to BOP data. A total of 720 people, only of whom is a staff member, have recovered from the virus.

The Federal Correctional Institute Waseca has five cases of COVID-19 -- two incarcerated women and three staff members. The federal prison has been sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota over its handling of COVID-19.

There are 6,274 federal inmates and 1,835 bureau staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. The bureau has 123,268 federal inmates in its institutions and 13599 in community-based facilities as well as approximately 36,000 staff.

Nationwide, three bureau staff members and 181 incarcerated people have died of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bureau has reported that no inmates or staff in Minnesota have died of COVID-19. That is not the case for state prisons. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said that there have been nine COVID-related deaths of incarcerated people at Minnesota state correctional facilities since the pandemic began.