SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Olmsted County faces post-holiday COVID uncertainty

Following Olmsted County's deadliest month for COVID-19, public health officials see Christmas-related cases emerge and watch for New Year's connection.

a93a3de21b054811dfa1210dc03b93a1.jpg
3D print of a SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—virus particle. The virus surface (blue) is covered with spike proteins (red) that enable the virus to enter and infect human cells. (Submitted / National Institutes of Health)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 05, 2021 03:58 PM
Share

Olmsted County avoided a feared post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge, but the virus brought unwanted Christmas gifts for dozens of local residents.

“We have already identified 30 individuals that were at Christmas events while they were infectious, and another 50 or so that we believe were likely exposed at Christmas events,” County Public Health Director Graham Briggs told county commissioners Tuesday.

The county reported 560 active cases in the county Tuesday, with 67 of those newly reported.

RELATED: Minnesota COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend

“While we didn’t see a big Thanksgiving spike, we are seeing some activity associated with Christmas events, and it’s still a little bit early for us to recognize things that may have happened with New Year's,” Briggs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public health officials have said it generally takes two or more weeks to see increases associated with specific events.

The post-holiday uncertainty comes as local exposure has been decreasing, following a spike in cases that started to appear shortly before Thanksgiving and fueled increased hospitalizations and deaths in December, making the month the county’s deadliest for COVID-19 infections.

Twenty-six of Olmsted County’s 64 reported deaths linked to COVID-19 occurred last month.

“Fortunately, it looks like our deaths in the state have peaked and are headed back down,” Briggs said.

He continued to voice the need for caution, with 35 county residents currently hospitalized, seven in ICU beds.

“We have some tough days, I think, ahead still,” he said.

While vaccines are being given locally, he said it will take time for enough people to receive doses for risk to be lowered substantially.

So far, approximately 4% of the county’s population has been given a first dose. That exceeds the 2% nationwide rate, and 1.4% throughout the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Minnesota right now, we’re currently vaccinating frontline health care workers, so those are people that are working with COVID patients in the emergency room or ICU,” he said, adding that long-term care residents are also among the first to be vaccinated.

Briggs said plans to extend vaccinations to essential workers and residents 75 and older continue to be developed, with the possibility of reaching them as early as next month.

“Anytime we get out past a couple of weeks, our future with vaccines is so cloudy, it’s very hard to say where we are going to be,” he said.

He told commissioners his best guess based on current information was that vaccinations for the broader population could be available in early May.

As larger groups become eligible, Briggs said the challenge will be finding ways to reach them without creating issues seen elsewhere in the nation, where senior residents have waited in long lines to be vaccinated.

“We’ve been talking quite a bit about how we can ensure someone 75 and over has easy access to vaccines, and in a safe way,” he said. “That just gets more and more challenging as we get into these different groups.”

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSOLMSTED COUNTYGRAHAM BRIGGS
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service