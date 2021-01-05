Olmsted County faces post-holiday COVID uncertainty

Olmsted County avoided a feared post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge, but the virus brought unwanted Christmas gifts for dozens of local residents.

“We have already identified 30 individuals that were at Christmas events while they were infectious, and another 50 or so that we believe were likely exposed at Christmas events,” County Public Health Director Graham Briggs told county commissioners Tuesday.

The county reported 560 active cases in the county Tuesday, with 67 of those newly reported.

“While we didn’t see a big Thanksgiving spike, we are seeing some activity associated with Christmas events, and it’s still a little bit early for us to recognize things that may have happened with New Year's,” Briggs said.

Public health officials have said it generally takes two or more weeks to see increases associated with specific events.

The post-holiday uncertainty comes as local exposure has been decreasing, following a spike in cases that started to appear shortly before Thanksgiving and fueled increased hospitalizations and deaths in December, making the month the county’s deadliest for COVID-19 infections.

Twenty-six of Olmsted County’s 64 reported deaths linked to COVID-19 occurred last month.

“Fortunately, it looks like our deaths in the state have peaked and are headed back down,” Briggs said.

He continued to voice the need for caution, with 35 county residents currently hospitalized, seven in ICU beds.

“We have some tough days, I think, ahead still,” he said.

While vaccines are being given locally, he said it will take time for enough people to receive doses for risk to be lowered substantially.

So far, approximately 4% of the county’s population has been given a first dose. That exceeds the 2% nationwide rate, and 1.4% throughout the state.

“In Minnesota right now, we’re currently vaccinating frontline health care workers, so those are people that are working with COVID patients in the emergency room or ICU,” he said, adding that long-term care residents are also among the first to be vaccinated.

Briggs said plans to extend vaccinations to essential workers and residents 75 and older continue to be developed, with the possibility of reaching them as early as next month.

“Anytime we get out past a couple of weeks, our future with vaccines is so cloudy, it’s very hard to say where we are going to be,” he said.

He told commissioners his best guess based on current information was that vaccinations for the broader population could be available in early May.

As larger groups become eligible, Briggs said the challenge will be finding ways to reach them without creating issues seen elsewhere in the nation, where senior residents have waited in long lines to be vaccinated.

“We’ve been talking quite a bit about how we can ensure someone 75 and over has easy access to vaccines, and in a safe way,” he said. “That just gets more and more challenging as we get into these different groups.”