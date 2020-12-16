Olmsted County health director: Vaccine is the 'key' for a return to normalcy

Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center and Olmsted County Public Health are preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers next week.

However, health officials on Wednesday said it’s too early to know when they'll be available to the general public.

A second vaccine, produced by Moderna, is poised for emergency-use authorization by the FDA by the end of the week. That could help speed up the process.

Health officials at the three institutions said they’re only able to see two weeks out how many doses of the vaccine they can expect.

Health care workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients, emergency room and urgent care staff, long-term care facility staff members, as well as morgue and pathology staff members, will be the first tier of people to receive the vaccine.

That effort is likely to last through February, said Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic.

Vaccines will be staggered within departments in case people receiving them experience side effects, which can include fever, fatigue and headaches.

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer, is administered in two doses given two to three weeks after the first dose. All top-tier health care workers will likely receive their first dose by the end of January, Virk said.

That’s assuming doses continue to arrive in expected quantities and on time.

Mayo Clinic is expecting about 2,900 doses to arrive by the end of the week and about 4,900 next week. Olmsted Medical Center received a shipment of about 975 doses Monday.

“The vaccine is going to be very limited at first,” said Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health, calling it the "key" for a return to normalcy.

The three organizations will pool resources to make sure all first-tier health care workers receive vaccinations before moving on to the next tier. Exactly who that will include has yet to be determined, Briggs said Wednesday.

That next group will likely include essential workers and people ages 65 or older who are at the highest risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

The vaccine shows 95% efficacy in preventing symptoms from the illness, but it doesn't entirely prevent people from getting it, Briggs explained. It might still be possible to spread the virus after vaccination, so he encouraged people to continue taking precautions.

“We need to remain vigilant to protect each other,” he said.

Availability of the vaccine depends on federal allocation to each state. Once the Minnesota Department of Health receives vaccines, that department determines where they go. For now, Southeast Minnesota appears to be a priority for state health officials, which Briggs said could expedite getting the vaccine to the general public sooner.

Another obstacle to inoculating the public is misinformation. Dr. Randy Hemann, chief medical officer at Olmsted Medical Center, said he and his staff are working to reach out to the public if they have questions about the vaccine.

“We all deserve to be honestly educated,” he said.

Some of the hesitation comes from the belief that the vaccine could actually cause COVID-19 in someone who is otherwise healthy. Some vaccines, called "attenuated" vaccines, carry weakened strains of the illness. The COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA isn’t such a vaccine, Hemann said.

Another concern is side effects, which occurred in about 60% of the case study patients, with 15% reporting fever, fatigue or headaches strong enough to prompt them to take Tylenol or seek other treatment.

Virk pointed out that about 33% of people who were given placebo treatment reported fatigue.

The Moderna-produced vaccine might make getting vaccinations to second-tier people and the general public more efficient, Briggs said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires temperatures 80 to 90 degrees below zero. The Moderna vaccine can be transported in temperatures slightly colder than a household freezer. Briggs said that could make having a remote vaccination clinic more feasible in the near future.

“We’ll start to see matches for where the best usages of these different vaccines are,” he said.

