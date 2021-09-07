Olmsted County 'highly recommends' masks in schools with young students

Olmsted County commissioners split Tuesday on a call to “highly recommend” the use of face masks in schools and daycare facilities where students younger than 12 are present.

“We are not mandating that people do things, but as a public health board we ought to promote public health,” county commissioner Mark Thein said. The action was largely symbolic.

The commissioners met Tuesday morning as the county’s community health board to receive an update on the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

The latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 380 new confirmed cases in Olmsted County during a seven-day period ending Friday. That’s up by 4.68 percent.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said the increase appears to be driven by a variant of the COVID virus hitting unvaccinated residents, along with an increase in breakthrough cases.

Approximately 50,000 Olmsted County residents have not been vaccinated, with half of them being children 11 and younger who are not eligible for a vaccination.

County commissioner Gregg Wright said that shows a need to encourage people to use masks when younger are present, especially in schools.

“We are simply asking them to follow the CDC recommendations to reduce the spread and the growth of variants of COVID,” he said.

Three of the four school districts centered in Olmsted County -- Rochester, Dover-Eyota and Stewartville -- already require the use of masks, but the Byron School District has opted to recommend use but not mandate it.

Briggs said the county’s recommendation would extend to some buildings in school districts that are divided by county lines, such as Chatfield, which recommends masks, and Pine Island, which mandates them.

County commissioner Jim Bier, who represents the portion of the county that includes the Byron district, said he believes the action Tuesday oversteps the county board’s authority.

“The Byron School Board decided to vote that way,” he said of the lack of a school mandate. “That’s their decision.”

Commissioner Matt Flynn, who joined Bier and Ken Brown in opposing the action, said he believes the recommendation is an attempt to supersede parents’ authority.

“COVID is here to stay, and we better get used to it as a society instead of using the children as political pawns or whatever you want to say,” he said, adding that health outcomes are typically minor for children younger than 12.

Briggs acknowledged that most severe cases are in adults, but added that a local 10-year-old was in the hospital last week with a severe COVID case.

“My concern as a public health director is that a small percentage of a large number is still a number,” he said.

Briggs said the county statement echoes Minnesota Department of Health recommendations for all schools.

“You can’t really protect yourself (with just a mask)," he said, "but if everybody protects each other, we can decrease transmission enough that we decrease the risk for all of us.”

County commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the masking recommendation has potential long-term effects for the county, noting a future outbreak could require students to return to quarantine practices, which have been shown to be detrimental to education outcomes.

“From what we know right now, these are the best preventative measures,” she said, adding that poor education outcomes have long-lasting impacts on society.