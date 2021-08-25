Olmsted County, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center to host COVID-19 Q&A

Olmsted County residents can submit questions about COVID-19 for a question-and-answer video hosted by Olmsted County, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Medical Center.

The video will include Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Graham Briggs, Olmsted Medical Center's Dr. Randy Hemann and a Mayo Clinic representative fielding questions. They also will discuss data, vaccine concerns, recommended precautions, misinformation and other topics.

The video, expected to be released on Sept. 2, will be the first in a series focused on providing Olmsted County residents with answers to questions and concerns regarding COVID-19. Topics for future videos are to be determined.

If you have a question or concern about COVID-19 that you’d like addressed in the Sept. 2 video, send it to PACSupport@co.olmsted.mn.us by noon Tuesday, Aug. 31.

To view the question-and-answer, go to the Olmsted County Public Health Youtube channel . A recording will be made available to the public the morning of Sept. 2.