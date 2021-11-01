SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Olmsted County moves COVID-19 investigations to state

Minnesota Department of Health is taking over county's investigation and contact tracing efforts.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 01, 2021 08:17 AM
Olmsted County Public Health is turning COVID-19 investigations over to the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health is shifting its work to detect and intervene on COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters faster and will dig deeper into variant and vaccine breakthrough cases.

“This focus is consistent with how Olmsted County Public Health routinely works with infectious disease surveillance and mitigation strategies,” said Olmsted County Public Health nurse manager Leah Espinda-Brandt. “As MDH transitions its focus – which includes targeted surveillance of vulnerable populations – we at Olmsted County Public Health are transitioning our individual case work to targeted surveillance as well.”

Olmsted County had been one of the few counties in Minnesota doing its own COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing work.

The county, along with most of Minnesota and the surrounding states, remains an area of high community transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 525 new confirmed cases in the seven-day period ending Saturday, with a nearly 8.5% positivity rate in testing.

Olmsted County Public Health reports the state department has enough information to know where and how to focus public health intervention efforts to have the most impact on disease transmission.

The Minnesota Department of Health made additional changes to how it conducts case investigations and contact tracing:

  • Not all individuals testing positive will get a call from the state department.

  • The Minnesota Department of Health will focus on calling when it is a case in someone younger than 18, vaccine breakthrough cases, those with emerging variants of interest, and people who have had contact with individuals who are hospitalized or deceased.

  • While all individuals may not receive a call, Minnesota Department of Health will send an online survey to every individual testing positive in order to gather some basic information. The survey will not be as extensive as a telephone interview.

  • The Minnesota Department of Health will also send information on what to do if you have tested positive, including how to reach out to people with whom you may have had close contact.

Several of the changes mirror tactics implemented by the county’s public health team when cases increased beyond the capability of calling everyone who tested positive.
From March 2020 through Oct. 29, Olmsted County’s case investigation team conducted 11,991 interviews with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and provided contact tracing with those who had exposure to COVID-19.

“We commend our hard-working county staff for their commitment to providing COVID-19 outreach, education, and resources for the last 18 months,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator of Health, Housing, and Human Services Travis Gransee said. “Their work has helped lower the number of cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities within our community.”

While Olmsted County Public Health will no longer conduct contact tracing or case investigation, the department will continue working on COVID-19 response efforts including:

  • Providing COVID-19 vaccines to the public.

  • Working with schools and businesses in the county to offer guidance and support.

  • Providing education and resources to the community

  • Continuing epidemiological surveillance and updating the website with local data weekly

