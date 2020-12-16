Olmsted County sees rapid climb in COVID deaths in past month

More than a third of Olmsted County’s COVID-19-related deaths have occurred since Nov. 15.

“Our rate of death is still increasing,” Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs told county commissioners Tuesday.

The county reported 16 deaths in the past month, which brought the total to 46.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing the ultimate impact of the increasing cases,” he said.

The county’s COVID fatality rate — 29 residents out of every 100,000 in Olmsted County — remains lower than the overall state numbers, which show 79 people have died out of every 100,000 Minnesota residents.

Briggs said that knowledge doesn’t give comfort for people who have lost loved ones.

“Forty-six is too many families that have to suffer locally,” he said.

While he said more local deaths are likely, he added that hospitalization numbers appear to be dropping, with approximately five new COVID-related admissions a day among Olmsted County residents. Forty-three residents were in the hospital on Tuesday.

“There’s a lag there, where it’s not quite as far down as our case rates,” he said, citing the recent decline in newly identified cases.

Briggs has noted in the past that increased hospitalizations and deaths typically follow two to three weeks after a spike in new cases.

On Tuesday, the county had 612 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, with 47 of them newly confirmed through testing. It follows a period in mid-November when the county saw more than 100 new cases a day and had two days with more than 900 active cases.

He said the arrival of a vaccine could help turn the tide, but it will also take continued vigilance for the county to see case numbers fall further and stay low.

“It’s hugely important for the community to keep working hard to keep pushing that curve down while we bide time for the vaccine to show up,” he said.

He told commissioners that recommendations for vaccine prioritization are starting to be defined, and local health officials are working on plans to distribute the vaccine that started arriving this week.

He said he believes a majority of frontline health care providers and long-term care residents could be vaccinated by the end of January, with plans starting to provide vaccines for other essential workers in February.

“We’re still, as a country, figuring some of this out,” he said, indicating that a definitive timeline does not exist.