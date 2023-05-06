99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Person hospitalized after rock goes through windshield in northern Minnesota

Police don't know where the rock came from and are asking the public for their help.

Minnesota News Brief graphic
Minnesota News Brief graphic
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 12:44 PM

TWO HARBORS — A driver was hospitalized Friday after a rock broke through their windshield and struck them in Two Harbors, Minn. Police are now asking the public for any information on the moment leading up to the incident.

In a news release, the Two Harbors Police Department said a call for a medical emergency on Highway 61 near the Burlington Bay Campground came in just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The person was traveling south on Highway 61 when a rock struck the hood of their vehicle, continued through the windshield and struck them. They were taken to St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors before they were transported to a Duluth-area hospital, according to the release.

It is not known where the rock came from, and police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or been in that area just before 2 p.m. Friday to provide them with information.

“We're just really trying to narrow it down as to what happened. We really don't know very much and that's why we're hopeful that there's maybe an eyewitness that saw something,” Two Harbors Police Chief Rick Hogenson told the News Tribune. “We can’t eliminate anything. We have theories, but that really doesn't get you very far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s name was not provided and Hogenson was not sure what their condition was as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Two Harbors Police Department at 218-834-5566.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
Albuterol sulfate sits on a shelf in the outpatient pharmacy at United Hospital in St. Paul on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Minnesota
Minnesota patients and providers navigate ‘historical peak’ of drug shortages
May 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News
DSC01497.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota enacts automatic voter registration, penalties for election misinformation
May 05, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdoses, is shown here with two needles and alcohol swabs. Forum file photo
Minnesota
Anti-overdose drug naloxone could soon be standard in Minn. schools
May 05, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Answer Man logo
Local
Work continues to attract health- and medical-related events to the Med City
May 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
e990134c8b6b45265118cf3a9ddb01d6.jpg
Health
For Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Rochester dermatologists share what you should know about sun protection
May 06, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20230504_085559.jpg
Business
Townies is looking for another hole-in-one with a second Rochester golf course café
May 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
CPRS
Exclusive
Health
Rochester's peer recovery specialists use their firsthand experiences with substance use to help others
May 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden