Pfizer COVID-19 shots are available for children ages 5-11 in Olmsted County

Olmsted County Public Health Services, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have released details on their vaccination plans related to 5- to 11-year-olds.

Olmsted County Public Health Services

Public health is not currently providing vaccines to children ages 5 to 11.

RELATED: COVID shots available for ages 5-11 in Rochester From Mayo to Hy-Vee and county health services or partnerships to vaccinate underserved communities, the youth COVID shot is rolling out near you.

The department is focusing on completing primary and booster dose clinics for adults and older children that were scheduled before the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children.

If seeking vaccinations for eligible children, public health encourages families to reach out to their primary care provider, check with their local pharmacy, or find a location on the MDH Vaccine Finder website .

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic locations in Minnesota have begun vaccinating children 5-11 for COVID-19.

Parents and legal guardians can use their Patient Online Services caregiver account or the Mayo Clinic app to schedule an appointment. If they don’t have a caregiver account and would like to set one up, they can call Mayo Clinic Customer Assistance at 877-858-0398.

Eligible patients in this age range for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been identified and will be contacted through Patient Online Services, or by mail, and be invited to schedule an appointment.

Parents and legal guardians of children ages 5-11 can call Mayo Clinic in Rochester at 507-538-4040.

Olmsted Medical Center

OMC is scheduling two vaccination clinics at the Rochester Northwest Clinic between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Appointments for the first dose will be available Saturday and Nov. 20.

Appointments for the second dose will be available for Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

When arriving at the Northwest Clinic, parents and guardians are asked to check in at the appointment desk in the main lobby.

OMC will reach out to parents and guardians through text or the telephone reminder system about how to schedule an appointment. For families who do not have a primary care provider at OMC, they can call 507-292-7300.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local pharmacies

Some pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. You can find a location on the Minnesota Department of Health Vax for Kids website .

Before you go, ensure the vaccine location provides the Pfizer vaccine specifically packaged for 5-11-year-old children.

Preparing for vaccination

Public health officials say parents and legal guardians should prepare children for their vaccine, including talking to them about possible side effects, which are normal signs that their body is responding to the vaccine. Common side effects include pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, as well as fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, or nausea.

Children should eat a good meal or snack, and drink plenty of water before being vaccinated for COVID-19.