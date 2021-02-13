SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Photos: A look at the Rochester community vaccination site inside the Mayo Civic Center

A look at the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site.

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.08921.jpg
Amanda Frie, left, a public information officer with the State Emergency Operations Center, and Dr. Myles Spar, national medical director with Vault Health, who is managing the site, give a tour of the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
February 13, 2021 02:10 PM
Share

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.08968.jpg
Dr. Myles Spar, national medical director with Vault Health, who will manage the site, speaks with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton after a tour of the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.01806.jpg
Dr. Myles Spar, national medical director with Vault Health, who will manage the site, speaks after a tour of the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.08927.jpg
Amanda Frie, left, a public information officer with the State Emergency Operations Center, and Dr. Myles Spar, national medical director with Vault Health, who is managing the site, give a tour of the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.08943.jpg
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is framed by a divider set up for a vaccination clinic while speaking after a tour of the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.08961.jpg
A waiting area for people who have received their shot at the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.08918.jpg
Amanda Frie, left, a public information officer with the State Emergency Operations Center, and Dr. Myles Spar, national medical director with Vault Health, who is managing the site, give a tour of the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.01802.jpg
Joe Ward, president of the Mayo Civic Center, speaks after a tour of the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.08952.jpg
A waiting area for people who have received their shot at the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

021321.N.RPB.VACCINE.SITE.01800.jpg
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speaks after a tour of the Rochester community vaccination site Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. On Sunday, Feb. 14, about 1,500 people over the age of 65 and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the site. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Related Topics: COVID-19 VACCINEPHOTO GALLERIESCORONAVIRUS
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service