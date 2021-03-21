Photos: A look back at a year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Minnesota
View photos from a year of living with COVID-19 by Post Bulletin photojournalists Traci Westcott and Joe Ahlquist.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.