News | Minnesota

Photos: A look back at a year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Minnesota

View photos from a year of living with COVID-19 by Post Bulletin photojournalists Traci Westcott and Joe Ahlquist.

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-001.jpg
Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Director of Public Health Services, speaks during a press conference discussing coronavirus and preparations underway by local and public health and health care system officials Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the City-County Government Center in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Traci Westcott
By Traci WestcottJoe Ahlquist
March 21, 2021 01:42 PM
Share

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-002.jpg
Mayo Clinic operates a "drive-thru" to collect samples for COVID-19 testing Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mayo Family Clinic Northwest in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-003.JPG
Kaylynn Evans, 9, of Rochester, carries a stack of books to check out on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Public Library in downtown Rochester. “This will last me a few days,” Kaylynn said. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-004.jpg
Paige Knudsen, with Dooley's Pub, cleans off the bar just before 5 p.m. as customers make their way out on St. Patrick's Day Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the pub in downtown Rochester. Dooley's closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's order that coffee shops, breweries and restaurants all close to dine-in guests through March 27 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.(Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-005.jpg
A space typically filled with tables and chairs at Shops at University Square is empty over the noon hour Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in downtown Rochester. Coffee shops, breweries, bars and restaurants across Minnesota are closed to dine-in guests through March 27 in an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's executive order earlier in the week. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-006.jpg
Commuters keep space between themselves while waiting for a bus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, along Second Avenue Southwest in downtown Rochester. Starting Friday, regular transit service is being reduced, with Rochester Public Transit operating typical weekend routes — 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 — seven days per week while cutting several weekday routes. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-007.JPG
Melissa Stewart Ring waves towards a neighbor down the road during the “Slatterly Salute”, in the Slatterly Park Neighborhood, to check in on neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-008.jpg
Amber MacIntosh, with Piggy Blue's Bar-B-Que, alternates between two phones while taking customers' orders over the phone during the lunch hour Thursday, March 19, 2020, in downtown Austin, Minn. Owner Josh Diaz said the restaurant, which is closed to dine-in customers because of the coronavirus pandemic, is offering curbside pickup and delivery. "We'd be packed," said Diaz of what the typical lunch crowd is like. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-009.jpg
Workers construct a third COVID-19 specimen collection site in Rochester in a partnership between Olmsted County Public Health, Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Friday, March 20, 2020, at Graham Park. The site will open over the weekend with limited specimen collection to identify process issues and make adjustments as needed. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-010.JPG
Amanda Gangelhoff, left, watches as her daughter, Ava, 7, casts glitter onto Madi (last name withheld), 7, while applying imaginary makeup under the constraints of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic from their sunroofs on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in a parking lot in Rochester. “We wanted to create a positive space for them. This is her best friend, it’s hard for these kids not to see their bests friends. But we also wanted to honor social distancing because it’s really important. You just have to get creative,” Danielle, Madi’s mom, said. Danielle said she noticed a change in Madi’s demeanor by bringing Madi to interact with Ava. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-011.JPG
Iva Nagel, 7, left, her brother, Jadon, 9, Timi Sanni, 6, Rachel Nagel, and Hope Bengtson, 8, pose for a portrait on the Nagel’s front porch on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-012.JPG
Nathan Clement, 6, of Racine, waves to his teachers while sitting alongside family members during an elementary school teacher caravan on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, parading around Stewartville. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-013.JPG
A heart is seen on the north side of the downtown Hilton and the Mayo Clinic's Plummer Building is lit "Mayo Blue" in appreciation of healthcare workers and those impacted by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday night, March 24, 2020, in Rochester, Minn. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-014.JPG
Kasey Rubin and her daughter Cora Jean, 3, sit for a portrait on March, 25, 2020 at their home in Rose Creek. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-015.jpg
Jerk King is "closed until further notice" Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in downtown Rochester. On Wednesday Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a "stay at home" order that will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Walz also announced that he would be extending the closure of schools, restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and other public gathering places. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-016.JPG
Parking Control Officer Janet Scofield delivers groceries to Joel Lovelace during the COVID pandemic on Tuesday, March, 31, 2020, in Rochester. “He’s not allowed outside because he has MS and cerebral palsy, so this worked out perfectly,” said Balfe, a family friend of Lovelace. “It puts down our risk of contracting it because if he gets coronavirus he will be in the hospital and most likely pass because he has too many chronic underlying issues.” (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-017.JPG
First Responders wave up to the medical staff at Saint Mary’s during a parade of public safety vehicles honoring healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, through downtown Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-018.jpg
Officials work at the Olmsted County Emergency Operations Center to help manage the county's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-019.JPG
Kimber Zimmer, 3, waves goodbye to Spring Valley Resident Maxine Jahn while visiting the residents through the windows during their lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, April, 2, 2020, at the center in Spring Valley. “It was joyful, brought me to tears just to see the residents smiling,” Carr’s Clubhouse director said, “It was heartwarming all around.” (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-020.JPG
Felix Herr 8, looks out their window of hearts for a portrait on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in southeast Rochester. “We didn’t really realize all the families that are in our neighborhood until everybody is at home, and you’re just seeing a lot more traffic of people walking by. It’s just something bright and positive, goodness knows we don’t have a lot of that these days. It doesn’t even have to be big, just something positive and cheerful,” Herr said. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-021.JPG
Jack Klueckman, 9, prays with his parents, Gary and Julie, for Unite the Night, an event for families to pause and reflect with luminaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Pine Island. “When you can get into it, it turns out to be a really fun experience. We’ve been connected to God and everyone,” Jack said. The family will be lighting the luminaries and taking a moment to pause every Sunday in April. “For us this was really important for Jack to see that even when things are going crazy in the world, people can still unite. People can still stand together for a cause. It’s neat to see the reaction, people around the country doing this with us. I think that the worst in the world brings out the best in people. You don’t get those lessons in just a normal, hamster wheel, busy day of life,” Julie said. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-022.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville Schools Superintendent Mark Matuska puts out lights to light up the American Flags on the baseball field outside the school Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Kasson. Kasson-Mantorville Schoools placed one flag on the field for each senior. Schools across the state have transitioned to distant learning because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Matuska said they wanted to make sure the seniors knew they were still thinking of them. "It's the least we can do," said Matuska. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-023.jpg
Tyler Amos, with Red Nose Lighting, works on putting up a "hope" sign outside Tap House Thursday, April 9, 2020, in downtown Rochester. Signs of solidarity have been popping up around the area amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-024.jpg
Rayanna Lennes, Prairie Island Indian Community communications manager, and Grand Johnson, a tribal administrator, hand out food during a drive-through food distribution during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Saturday, April 11, 2020, next to Dakota Station near Welch. Treasure Island Resort & Casino and their food service vendor, Sysco, partnered to provide food to Prairie Island Indian Community tribal members as well as employees from the casino and tribal government. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-025.jpg
Margaret Nelson gives air hugs to well-wishers on her 100th birthday Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Madonna Towers senior living facility in Rochester. A party was planned for Nelson's birthday, but was postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-026.JPG
Betty Butters-McClellan poses for a portrait in her empty shop on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Stewartville. The boutique having clothes, household items and other used items was deemed non-essential. “This is what I was born to do, and telling me that I can’t do that, that’s not a good quality of life,” Butters-McClellan. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-027.JPG
A Textile Care Services worker pushes a linen cart as other employees work on folding a heap of hospital gowns on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the plant in southeast Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-028.JPG
Josie Olgren, 5, left, throws her hands up in the air alongside her sisters Freya, 7, and Willow, 9, as they dance in the rain chanting “Rain, rain, don’t go away” on Monday, April 20, 2020, in southeast Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-029.jpg
A group of Mayo High School seniors keep distance between themselves while hanging out in the parking lot of the school after picking up their caps and gowns Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Rochester. The group said they hadn't seen each other since in-person schooling ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-030.jpg
Kirk and Janelle Olson look on with their children, from left, Henleigh, 6, Ellis, 2, and Brandt, 8, during a drive-in movie showing of "Inside Out" put on by Fins and Films, Altered Elevation and Rock Road Bandits Saturday evening, April 25, 2020, in Racine. More than 150 cars showed up to attend the event, according to Mary Nicklay, one of the organizers with Altered Elevation. "It was overly successful, and we had to turn people away," said Nicklay, adding that organizers apologize for not being able to accommodate more audience members. Organizers of the event took precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as volunteers wearing face masks and urging audience members to stay in their vehicles. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-032.JPG
Vice President Mike Pence gestures a thumbs-up towards Mayo Clinic medical professionals during his visit to the clinic on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in downtown Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-031.jpg
Vice President Mike Pence stops to visit Mayo Clinic healthcare workers and visitors after touring Mayo facilities involved in COVID-19 research and treatment Tuesday, April 28, 2020, outside the Gonda Building in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-033.jpg
Lourdes High School principal Karen Juliano hands senior Sarah Dravis, who was with fellow seniors, Emma Schmitz, Corrin Hanson and Kylie Verness, caps and gowns during a drive-through pickup Thursday, April 30, 2020, outside Lourdes High School in Rochester. There are 95 seniors in the Lourdes High School class of 2020. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-034.JPG
Stacy Jacobson Mayo RN, Surgical OR, Syanti Hilman Mayo RN, Medical Unit, Marie Anderson OMC Nurse Practitioner, Orthopedics, Diane Wrobleski OMC RN, Emergency Room, Amy Berends OMC RN, Lead, St. Charles, Keith Berhow Mayo LPN, Express Care, Virtual Respiratory Rooming Nurse photographed in May 2020 for National Nurses Day. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-035.JPG
Anthony Cook sings Louis Armstrong’s "What a Wonderful World” on his front porch for MPR’s “Bring the Sing Home, a moment of song” on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Rochester. “I feel like music is a uniter. It comforts, it heals, encourages and supports. I love the song and the lyrics of the song. In spite of everything that’s going on in our world, if you just look around, there is beauty all around us. It’s a difficult time but we will get through it,” Cook said. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-036.JPG
Mabel-Canton teacher Paul Tollefsrud and elementary physical education teacher Lonnie Morken enter into their “time machine” as they film a “back to the future” themed distance learning education class on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Mabel. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-037.jpg
Vehicles line up along East Center Street for a one-day food distribution event put on by the city of Rochester, Channel One Regional Food Bank, Cradle 2 Career and Family Service Rochester in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Friday, May 15, 2020, in the parking lot of The Place in Rochester. The location at The Place was one of four locations in town where community members could pick up food. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-038.JPG
UMR graduate Alynn Kruse, left, hugs Taylor Leas after receiving her diploma alongside Lexi Cronin during their virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the courtyard outside their apartment complex in downtown Rochester. “I think the only thing I’m missing is saying thank you and goodbye to all the faculty and staff. All the people that got me here,” Kruse said. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-039.JPG
Faith Apel, a teacher at Mayo high school, updates grades for her students as her son Beau, 8, goofs around under the bed on Monday, May 18, 2020, at their home in Rochester. Beau typically gets special education services at school for reading and writing. With the pandemic, everything has fallen on Faith’s shoulders. “I definitely think there’s an academic cost; I think his special ed teacher was able to provide him with support that I don’t know, necessarily, how to do,” Apel said. “He pretty much needs to be one-on-one all the time because he gets so frustrated.” (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-040.jpg
A pair of cyclists ride by a flag at half staff along the Root River State Trail through downtown Lanesboro Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation that flags at state and federal buildings be flown half staff from sunrise to sunset on the 19th of every month for the remainder of 2020 to honor those who have died of COVID-19. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-041.jpg
Beth Napton, who teaches fourth grade, holds a sign that says "We Miss You" while taking part in a Lincoln Spirit Parade Wednesday, May 20, 2020, outside Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester. School staff lined the sidewalks outside the school as their students, who--like others across the country--have been distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their families drove a circle around the school. "We miss our kids so much, and we know they miss us," said Mickey Laughland, who also teaches fourth grade. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-042.JPG
Neighbors come out of their houses to watch as the Loud Mouth Brass band plays music during Slatterly Street Tunes on Monday, May 25, 2020, throughout the Slatterly Park neighborhood in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-043.JPG
Passengers wait to board a flight to Minneapolis at the Rochester International Airport on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-044.JPG
A couple watches a drive-in movie showing Frozen 2 on Saturday, June 20, 2020, by Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson. About 75 cars attended the event which was sponsored by Kasson Chamber of Commerce and was free to the public. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-045.jpg
Seeta Shah, 7, talks with author Melissa D. Savage, who was unable to travel to Rochester because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on a video call about a collage project during Total Arts Day Camp at the Rochester Art Center Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-046.jpg
Bill Eggert, with Twin Cities Security, wears a face shield while taking the temperature of a guest checking in for the evening meal at the Day Center Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The pieces holding together the shield Eggert was wearing were 3-D printed by Jake Gauslow, a librarian at the Rochester Public Library. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-047.JPG
A classroom of students spreads out, maintaining distance between students, on the first day of school on Monday, July 26, 2020, at Longfellow Elementary School Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-048.JPG
Members of the Rochester Area Chamber work during a free mask distribution drive-thru event on Monday, August 3, 2020, outside of 125 Live in northwest Rochester. The Rochester Area Chamber sponsored the event, receiving 148,000 disposable masks from the state of Minnesota to be distributed (up to 250 masks) to local businesses and non-profits on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-049.jpg
Election Judge Todd Kyllo sanitizes a voting booth during a primary election Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-050.jpg
Juliet Parlette, head Mayo High School girls swimming coach, shows a yellow "x" marking a swimmer's spot in the bleachers while makeing a video Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Mayo High School pool to help walk her team through what practices will look like when they start on Monday. "I'm goin gto do as little in person talking as I have to," said Parlette. "My priority is keeping these girls safe," she said. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-051.jpg
Assistant managers Stephanie Zylstra and Brian Henry put down tape to let moviegoers know seats have been sanitized because of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Rochester Marcus Theatre in Rochester. The theater is reopening on Aug. 21 after being closed since March because of the pandemic. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-052.JPG
Nick, Matt, Alecia, and Zack Fernholz, 10, watch as Brother Ali performs during a drive-in concert, part of the Rochester Community Celebration, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. This was Zack’s first concert experience. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-053.jpg
Lourdes players look on from the sidelines during a girls soccer match against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Pine Island. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-054.jpg
Christina Kelly brings out a customer's order during Drive-Thru GreekFest Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, outside Sts. Kosmas and Damianos Greek Orthodox Church in Rochester. The annual festival was held drive-through style this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-055.JPG
Mayo’s Alexander Shah (6) right, Alex McBane (14) and Jack Hobday (34) warm up before a game against Northfield on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-056.JPG
RavensFire band performs for neighbors during Porchfest, a free music event hosted by the residents of Kutzky Park, on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-057.jpg
Students in Spring Grove teacher Stacey Schultz's multi-age outdoor class make a spider web Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Trollskogen Park in Spring Grove. Students and their families at Spring Grove Public Schools who preferred outdoor classrooms were given the option this year in an effort to spread out the student population because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Superintendent Gina Meinertz said the ability to have outdoor classrooms helps spread out the entire student population. Meinertz said the goal is for students to be outside every week. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-058.JPG
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left, and principal Amanda Durnen wave to students as they head towards their busses during his visit to Byron’s Primary School as part of the statewide Safe Learning Tour in Southern Minnesota on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Byron. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-059.JPG
James Hendrickson, 11, gets a closer look as his mom Kristin tries to create a bubble filled with dry ice on Thursday, October 8, 2020, outside their home in Rochester. “The minute we switched to distance learning, we knew it wasn’t going to work with them, so we realized it was a chance to start doing homeschooling earlier,” Brandon Hendrickson, James’ dad said of their recent switch to homeschooling. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-060.JPG
Photos of Mayo friends and family of the players sit in the stands during a game against Mankato West on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-061.JPG
The podium is cleaned with a sanitizing wipe between speakers during a visit from Dr. Jill Biden for a Get Out the Vote Mobilization event honoring essential workers on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Essex Park in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-062.JPG
Jace Hill sends candy down a chute to Hayzlie Gordon, 11, and her little sister Natilea, 2, during trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-063.jpg
Peggy Glynn fills out her ballot in her car at the dedicated curbside voting parking area along Broadway Avenue South outside the University of Minnesota Rochester polling location on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-064.jpg
People wait in line in their vehicles to have samples collected for COVID-19 testing at the Community Testing Collaborative Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Graham Park in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-065.jpg
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is interviewed on a television news show Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Charlies Eatery and Pub in Rochester. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Gov. Tim Walz announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Under the new executive order, which begins on Friday, Nov. 13, Walz banned sitting at a bar or ordering from a bar counter and playing games like pool or darts in a bar setting. The order also prohibits bars and restaurants from serving in-person meals or drinks after 10 p.m. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-066.JPG
Chatfield High School teacher Nora Gathje walks her zoom students through classwork during an environmental science class on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the high school in Chatfield. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-067.jpg
Blooming Prairie seniors share a moment after their 49-6 win over Randolph in the Section 1A championship football game, which was also the last game of their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Blooming Prairie. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-068.JPG
Brantley Pahl, 4, of Mazeppa, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas during a visit behind a plexiglass barrier on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at ABC and Toy Zone in northwest Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-069.JPG
Research assistant Chase Lathrum prepares control samples for antibody testing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Imanius Life Sciences in northwest Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-070.jpg
Registered Nurse Meera Patel, a nurse in Mayo Clinic's Medical ICU, receives her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Behind Patel, Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, is readied for his first dose of the vaccine. The two were part of Mayo Clinic's "super six" who were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive doses of the vaccine. Patel was one of five who treated a patient with the first suspected case in Rochester, which turned out to be negative, and Dr. Clements diagnosed the first COVID-19 case in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-071.jpg
Civil Air Patrol Cadet Senior Airman Ben King uses a cell phone while helping Cadet Senior Master Sgt. McKenzie Strenke participate virtually while saluting a veteran's grave after laying a wreath as part of Wreaths Across America Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester. Senior Master Sgt. Strenke, who raised donations for 140 wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans, was unable to participate in person during this year's event because of a COVID-19 exposure. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-072.jpg
Registered Nurse Emily Jansen works with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-073.jpg
Registered Nurse Courtney Maks, left, and Nurse Manager Karen Hill, right, look through holiday cards that were sent to help raise the spirits of patients and staff in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-074.jpg
Lourdes' Thomas York puts his mask back on after a water break during the first boys hockey practice of the season Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. The start of the season was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players are required to wear masks during practice and competition to help prevent the spread of COVID. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-075.jpg
Seth Buryska, a server and bartender with Newt's, puts a customer's order in a to-go bag Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Newt's North in Rochester. In accordance with Gov. Tim Walz's executive order banning indoor service to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Newt's was offering patrons to-go orders only. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-076.JPG
Ken Babcock and his wife Mary receive the first does of their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at their residence in the Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. “We have been waiting for this day,” Ken said. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-077.jpg
An RPS student that wished to remain anonymous protests on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in front of the Edison Administrative Building in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-079.JPG
Ice sculptures are illuminated for a public walk-through during Improv-ICE on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Peace Plaza in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-080.jpg
Sarah Swanson, with The Nordic Shop, gets an order ready to be shipped Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Galleria at University Square in downtown Rochester. The Nordic Shop, which sells imported Scandinavian goods, saw their 2020 website sales increase 200 percent over 2019, helping them weather the pandemic. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-081.JPG
Smitha Oommen of Rochester receives ashes from Pastor Charlie Leonard during a drive-thru of the imposition of ashes on Ash Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A-Year-With-COVID-WEB-082.jpg
Edan Lamping, 10, of Rochester, carries an armload of books while looking for more as his brother Micah, 6, hands their mom, Katie Lamping, another book Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Rochester Public Library in downtown Rochester. On Thursday the library launched "Library Express," which will give community members the chance to use some of the library's services in person for up to 30 minutes each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

