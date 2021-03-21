Photos: A look back at a year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Minnesota

Jack Klueckman, 9, prays with his parents, Gary and Julie, for Unite the Night, an event for families to pause and reflect with luminaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Pine Island. “When you can get into it, it turns out to be a really fun experience. We’ve been connected to God and everyone,” Jack said. The family will be lighting the luminaries and taking a moment to pause every Sunday in April. “For us this was really important for Jack to see that even when things are going crazy in the world, people can still unite. People can still stand together for a cause. It’s neat to see the reaction, people around the country doing this with us. I think that the worst in the world brings out the best in people. You don’t get those lessons in just a normal, hamster wheel, busy day of life,” Julie said. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)