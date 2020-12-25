SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Photos: A look inside Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 unit

A look into Mayo Clinic's Medical Intensive Care Unit, where patients with COVID-19 are treated, on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester.

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05059.jpg
Registered Nurse Melissa Smith puts on protective equipment before entering a COVID-19 patient's room in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 25, 2020 06:30 AM
RELATED: Greeting cards, broken hearts in the COVID-19 ICU for Christmas

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05064.jpg
Registered Nurse Melissa Smith works with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.09610.jpg
Dr. Cameron Long looks in on a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.09606.jpg
Reminders of the holiday decorate a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.09599.jpg
Registered Nurse Nicholas Bjergum works with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05081.jpg
From left, Registered Nurse Shannon Ziebol, R.N. Nicholas Bjergum, Respiratory Therapist Candy Vang, Dr. Cameron Long, Dr. Fadi Adel, Dr. Kaylie Pierce and Dr. Andrew Tucker discuss the care of a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05152.jpg
Registered Nurse Courtney Maks, left, and Nurse Manager Karen Hill, right, look through holiday cards that were sent to help raise the spirits of patients and staff in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.09579.jpg
Registered Nurse Emily Jansen works with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05099.jpg
Registered Nurse Nicholas Bjergum puts on protective clothing before entering a COVID-19 patient's room in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05121.jpg
Holiday cards sent to patients and staff in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit are collected on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

From left, Registered Nurse Melissa Smith, Registered Nurse Emily Jansen and Vascular Access Technician Randy Sell work with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com) free

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05104.jpg
Staff members' protective equipment is bagged when not in use in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05106.jpg
A banner decorates a hallway in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05142.jpg
Registered Nurse Dee Sovereign prepares a COVID-19 patient's room while they are away for a test in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.05124.jpg
Reminders of the holiday decorate a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service