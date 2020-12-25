Photos: A look inside Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 unit

RELATED:
Greeting cards, broken hearts in the COVID-19 ICU for Christmas
Registered Nurse Melissa Smith works with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Dr. Cameron Long looks in on a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Reminders of the holiday decorate a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Registered Nurse Nicholas Bjergum works with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
From left, Registered Nurse Shannon Ziebol, R.N. Nicholas Bjergum, Respiratory Therapist Candy Vang, Dr. Cameron Long, Dr. Fadi Adel, Dr. Kaylie Pierce and Dr. Andrew Tucker discuss the care of a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Registered Nurse Courtney Maks, left, and Nurse Manager Karen Hill, right, look through holiday cards that were sent to help raise the spirits of patients and staff in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Registered Nurse Emily Jansen works with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Registered Nurse Nicholas Bjergum puts on protective clothing before entering a COVID-19 patient's room in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Holiday cards sent to patients and staff in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit are collected on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
From left, Registered Nurse Melissa Smith, Registered Nurse Emily Jansen and Vascular Access Technician Randy Sell work with a COVID-19 patient in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
free
Staff members' protective equipment is bagged when not in use in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A banner decorates a hallway in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Registered Nurse Dee Sovereign prepares a COVID-19 patient's room while they are away for a test in a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Reminders of the holiday decorate a Mayo Clinic Medical Intensive Care Unit on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. According to Mayo Clinic, more than 400 patients with COVID-19 have been treated in the ICU in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)