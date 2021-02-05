SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Photos: COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic Tour at RCTC

A COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic opened at the Rochester Community Technical College Field House on Friday, February 5, 2020.

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.020.jpg
A mass vaccination clinic is set up on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 05, 2021 03:21 PM
Share

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.049.jpg
Dan Jensen, operations chief COVID-19 Response with Olmsted County, speaks to the press during a media briefing of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.112.jpg
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, and Olmsted County Public Health Nurses are briefed before the start of a mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.095.jpg
The Pfizer vaccine is held at 5 degrees Celsius in a special case before a mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. According to the CDC before mixing, the Pfizer vaccine may be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for up to 120 hours. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.025.jpg
A COVID-19 consent form is seen during a media briefing of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.055.jpg
Dan Jensen, operations chief COVID-19 Response with Olmsted County, speaks to the press during a media briefing of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.069.jpg
Chairs are seen spaced out in a monitoring area during a media briefing of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.110.jpg
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, and Olmsted County Public Health Nurses are briefed before the start of a mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.023.jpg
A mass vaccination clinic is set up on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.043.jpg
Dan Jensen, operations chief COVID-19 Response with Olmsted County, speaks to the press during a media briefing of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.126.jpg
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, and Olmsted County Public Health Nurses are briefed before the start of a mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

020521.N.RPB.OLMSTED.MASS.VACINATON.133.jpg
Doors leading to the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Olmsted County seeks to reach milestone

Related Topics: COVID-19 VACCINEROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEPHOTO GALLERIES
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service