Photos: COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic Tour at RCTC

The Pfizer vaccine is held at 5 degrees Celsius in a special case before a mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 5, 2021, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. According to the CDC before mixing, the Pfizer vaccine may be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for up to 120 hours. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)