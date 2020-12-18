Photos: Mayo's 'super six' receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Registered Nurse Meera Patel, a nurse in Mayo Clinic's Medical ICU, receives her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Behind Patel, Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, is readied for his first dose of the vaccine. The two were part of Mayo Clinic's "super six" who were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive doses of the vaccine. Patel was one of five who treated a patient with the first suspected case in Rochester, which turned out to be negative, and Dr. Clements diagnosed the first COVID-19 case in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)