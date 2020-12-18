SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Photos: Mayo's 'super six' receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.VACCINE.03922.jpg
Mayo Clinic's "super six" are readied for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 17, 2020 11:02 PM
Share

121820.N.RPB.VACCINE.03934.jpg
Registered Nurse Meera Patel, a nurse in Mayo Clinic's Medical ICU, receives her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Behind Patel, Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, is readied for his first dose of the vaccine. The two were part of Mayo Clinic's "super six" who were the first at Mayo Clinic to receive doses of the vaccine. Patel was one of five who treated a patient with the first suspected case in Rochester, which turned out to be negative, and Dr. Clements diagnosed the first COVID-19 case in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

121820.N.RPB.VACCINE.03994.jpg
Mayo Clinic's "super six" receive applause after receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.VACCINE.04021.jpg
Mayo Clinic's "super six" pose for a photo after receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. The "super six" consisted of, from left, Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician.

121820.N.RPB.VACCINE.04012.jpg
Mayo Clinic's "super six" receive applause after receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.VACCINE.04058.jpg
Mayo Clinic's "super six" show off their vaccine bandages after their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.VACCINE.04036.jpg
Some of Mayo Clinic's "super six" schedule their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their first dose Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.SUPER.SIX.08893.jpg
Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.SUPER.SIX.08909.jpg
Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.SUPER.SIX.08879.jpg
Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.SUPER.SIX.08868.jpg
Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist at Mayo Clinic, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.SUPER.SIX.08885.jpg
Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

121820.N.RPB.SUPER.SIX.08899.jpg
Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist, who was one of five who helped treat a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

