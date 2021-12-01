SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Photos: President Joe Biden visits Dakota County Technical County in Rosemount

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota.

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03043.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 30, 2021 07:51 PM
113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02644.jpg
Gov. Tim Walz speaks before a visit from President Joe Biden Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02647.jpg
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig speaks before a visit from President Joe Biden Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02676.jpg
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks before a visit from President Joe Biden Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02624.jpg
Gov. Tim Walz speaks before a visit from President Joe Biden Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02683.jpg
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith speaks before a visit from President Joe Biden Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02640.jpg
Gov. Tim Walz speaks before a visit from President Joe Biden Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02721.jpg
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig speaks before a visit from President Joe Biden Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02747.jpg
The Presidential Seal is placed on the podium before President Joe Biden takes the stage Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02763.jpg
President Joe Biden walks out with Sarah Riviere-Herzan, a heavy construction equipment student, before speaking about the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02801.jpg
President Joe Biden is introduced by Sarah Riviere-Herzan, a heavy construction equipment student, before speaking about the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02874.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY--2.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03018.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02949.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02844.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-2930.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-2875.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-2866.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03099.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02825.jpg
President Joe Biden applauds before speaking Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02846.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03084.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02837.jpg
President Joe Biden removes his mask before delivering remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03141.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03106.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02967.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03116.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03144.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02866.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03070.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02878.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03010.jpg
President Joe Biden is seen through a T.V. camera viewfinder delivering remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03032.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY--3.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-02857.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03056.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03148.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03107.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03021.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03184.jpg
President Joe Biden mingles after speaking at Dakota County Technical College Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

113021-BIDEN-VISIT-DAKOTA-COUNTY-03201.jpg
President Joe Biden takes a selfie after speaking at Dakota County Technical College Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rosemount. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

