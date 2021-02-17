SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Photos: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayo Clinic hold press conference on vaccine disinformation

The press conference was in response to a letter Sen. Amy Klobuchar sent to the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Google insisting they do more to limit misinformation on their platforms regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.254.jpg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a press conference to highlight her recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 17, 2021 04:38 PM
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayo Clinic held a press conference on Wednesday, February 17, to bring awareness to the spread of false information on social media concerning the COVID-19 vaccine. Klobuchar appeared with Mayo Clinic vaccination program co-director Dr. Melanie Swift and infectious disease specialist Dr. Andrew Badley who both also spoke on the subject.

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.2274.jpg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a press conference to highlight her recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.223.jpg
Andrew D. Badley, M.D., Infectious Disease Specialist, speaks during a press conference to highlight Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.261.jpg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a press conference to highlight her recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.231.jpg
Andrew D. Badley, M.D., Infectious Disease Specialist, speaks during a press conference to highlight Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.2307.jpg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a press conference to highlight her recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.211.jpg
Melanie Swift, M.D., an occupational medicine physician, speaks during a press conference to highlight Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.196.jpg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a press conference to highlight her recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

021721.N.RPB.KLOBUCHAR_MAYO_PRESSER.306.jpg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar waves after a press conference to highlight her recent letter to tech industry leaders around vaccine disinformation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

