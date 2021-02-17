Photos: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayo Clinic hold press conference on vaccine disinformation
The press conference was in response to a letter Sen. Amy Klobuchar sent to the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Google insisting they do more to limit misinformation on their platforms regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayo Clinic held a press conference on Wednesday, February 17, to bring awareness to the spread of false information on social media concerning the COVID-19 vaccine. Klobuchar appeared with Mayo Clinic vaccination program co-director Dr. Melanie Swift and infectious disease specialist Dr. Andrew Badley who both also spoke on the subject.