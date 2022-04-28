SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Minnesota

Police release IDs of individuals involved in fatal central Minnesota shooting

At the time of the incident, Breckenridge police declined to identify the individuals involved.

By Forum News Service
April 28, 2022 03:32 PM
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — The Breckenridge Police Department has released the names of two individuals who were involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in a fatal shooting on March 23.

Officers with the Breckenridge Police Department and the Wilkin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic violence incident around 7 a.m. on March 23.

Police secured the scene and said they learned that an altercation occurred between a husband and wife at the couple's residence.

Officers found the husband deceased inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

No one was arrested, and police said there was no threat to the public. Also, neither party involved in the incident was taken to the hospital, police said.

However, in response to an information request from The Forum, Breckenridge police released a highly redacted report on the incident that indicates the identity of the deceased man as Justin Stevens and his wife as Nora Stevens.

The report also indicates that Justin Stevens shot himself.

No other details about the incident were available.

