SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: Kooper Vaughn's 61-point outing kicks off wild Section tourneys

Isaac Trotter recaps the wild night of section play, headlined by St. Charles' Kooper Vaughn going off for 61 points in an upset win over Triton, Will Tschetter putting up 40 and No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg stunning No. 5 Spring Grove in Section 1A basketball.

031621.N.RPB.CHATFIELD.CF.BBB.06976.jpg
Cannon Falls' Marcus Banks (3) goes up for a shot as Chatfield's Henry Gathje (23) and David Castleberg (21) defend during a Section 1AA first round boys basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Chatfield. Chatfield beat Cannon Falls 59-48. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 16, 2021 11:31 PM
Share

Isaac Trotter recaps the wild night of playoff basketball, headlined by St. Charles' Kooper Vaughn going off for 61 points in an upset win over Triton, Will Tschetter putting up 40 and No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg stunning No. 5 Spring Grove in Section 1A basketball. Chatfield also picked up a big victory over Cannon Falls, despite a 30-point outing from Marcus Banks. Isaac also touches on some of southeastern Minnesota's girls basketball results and the first round of the section hockey tournaments.

Related Topics: STEWARTVILLE-RACINECHATFIELD
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service