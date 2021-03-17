Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: Kooper Vaughn's 61-point outing kicks off wild Section tourneys

Isaac Trotter recaps the wild night of playoff basketball, headlined by St. Charles' Kooper Vaughn going off for 61 points in an upset win over Triton, Will Tschetter putting up 40 and No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg stunning No. 5 Spring Grove in Section 1A basketball. Chatfield also picked up a big victory over Cannon Falls, despite a 30-point outing from Marcus Banks. Isaac also touches on some of southeastern Minnesota's girls basketball results and the first round of the section hockey tournaments.