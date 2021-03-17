Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: Kooper Vaughn's 61-point outing kicks off wild Section tourneys
Isaac Trotter recaps the wild night of section play, headlined by St. Charles' Kooper Vaughn going off for 61 points in an upset win over Triton, Will Tschetter putting up 40 and No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg stunning No. 5 Spring Grove in Section 1A basketball.
Isaac Trotter recaps the wild night of playoff basketball, headlined by St. Charles' Kooper Vaughn going off for 61 points in an upset win over Triton, Will Tschetter putting up 40 and No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg stunning No. 5 Spring Grove in Section 1A basketball. Chatfield also picked up a big victory over Cannon Falls, despite a 30-point outing from Marcus Banks. Isaac also touches on some of southeastern Minnesota's girls basketball results and the first round of the section hockey tournaments.
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.