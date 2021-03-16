Post Bulletin Sports Podcast: Section 1 boys basketball preview; Stewartville and Caledonia on collision course
Isaac Trotter and Guy Limbeck go around Section 1 boys basketball and break down the tournaments. In the loaded Section 1AA tournament, they go game-by-game and give their predictions.
Isaac Trotter and Guy Limbeck go around Section 1 boys basketball and break down the tournaments. Century is pesky in Section 1AAAA and Mayo is hoping to make a run. Section 1AAA feels like a two-team race between Austin and Byron. Caledonia and Stewartville headline a loaded Section 1AA tournament. And any of five or six teams could come out on top in Section 1A.
