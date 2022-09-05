SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Preston to build largest disc golf course in Fillmore County thanks to SMIF grant

The Preston Lions Club is constructing a 27-hole disc golf course in Preston City Park. Nine holes are already open to the public.

Preston Disc Golf Course
The Preston disc golf course on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the city park.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
September 05, 2022 06:00 AM
PRESTON — Fillmore County towns have never been seen as a disc golf destination – until now. Thanks to a $4,500 grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation , the Preston Lions Club is constructing a 27-hole disc golf course in Preston City Park.

Andrew Bisek, president of the Preston Lions Club, said, “We wanted to make a disc golf course that is challenging, but also a course for novice use too. We want to make this town a disc golf destination with this course.”

The SMIF grant covers just under a quarter of the funds contributed to the project, which is estimated to cost the Preston Lions Club $20,000 according to Bisek. The project is also receiving two $1,000 sponsorships from local businesses including Root River 102 wine bar in Lanesboro and the Jailhouse Inn Bed and Breakfast in Preston.

Tim Penny, president and CEO of SMIF, said several factors go into the selection process for these grants.

“The grants vary in size from a couple thousand dollars all the way to $10,000, and the determinations are based on a variety of factors," Penny said. "These include how much local money can be raised for certain aspects of their need, as well as some documentation of collaboration within the community, to show that they are bringing various groups within the community together around a project that matters to the town's future.”

The 27-hole course will overtake the two other disc golf courses in Fillmore County in Harmony and Spring Valley easily as the largest in the County. Both Harmony and Spring Valley’s disc golf courses are only nine holes each.

The course is being constructed into two separate paths, one for an 18-hole course going through Preston City Park and the other nine-hole course connecting to the trailhead at Preston Park. Bisek and other Lions Club members have already completed the first half of the 18-hole course in Preston City Park.

“We hope to get the other nine done by the pool to the trailhead in October and have it all completed by next spring,” said Bisek.

With ongoing construction for this disc golf course, residents of Preston and disc golf enthusiasts can play on the nine holes that have already been completed. The nine holes start from the entrance of Preston City Park to the city pool.

The funding for these grants are sponsored through a legacy donoration from the Paul Johnson family.

Penny said Johnson had a passion for investing in rural communities.

“The Paul Johnson family matches the grants that we make in this category. So this is an individual now deceased, sadly, who really believed in small town Minnesota and was attracted to the fact that we have an annual grant program that's targeted to small towns. So his contributions allow us to reach more communities for years on,” Penny said.

Related Topics: OUTDOORS RECREATIONPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAIN
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
