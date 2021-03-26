Retired nurses, pharmacists lend training, experience to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

WINONA — Connie Roche has been enjoying her retirement from Winona County as a public health nurse for seven years, but from the time the COVID-19 pandemic began, she knew one day she'd be called back to action.

"I guess I thought if they had a vaccine, if I could help, I wanted to help," Roche said.

On Wednesday, Roche and her former colleague Janet Nitti, along with retired pharmacist Dan Goltz, were busy filling syringes with vaccine so those needles could be passed along to other volunteers who were putting doses into people's arms.

Nitti said when she worked for Winona County – like Roche, she retired seven years ago – she would usually deliver a couple of thousand flu shots a year, so the COVID-19 vaccine clinics are like getting back on a bicycle after some time away from the bike. That means being accurate with the doses and making sure all the supplies are ready and safe.

"Everybody is accurate," Nitti said. "You always look at that syringe before you give a shot to make sure it's the right amount."

Both women said they volunteer for half-day shifts most days in order to help out.

Ben Klinger, the county's emergency management director, said volunteers like his trio of retirees bring important experience to a busy clinic where 800 shots are being put in arms in a single day. While the trio occasionally step back to the vaccination area to administer shots, he prefers their experience in other areas.

"One of the most important roles is preparing the vaccine," he said. "The vaccines are temperature dependent, and you have to use it within six hours."

The county has been planning for these clinics since October, Klinger said, and the clinic could deliver even more shots if it was sent more vaccine.

Winona County runs three clinics a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with both morning and afternoon clinics. The county has four vaccination stations and has a fifth vaccinator standing by for people who need to get their shot in their car due to mobility issues.

In Red Wing, Mary Heckman is happy to volunteer for clinics in Goodhue County.

Heckman retired in November as a public health nurse for Goodhue County, but admitted she hadn't worked a vaccine clinic since the H1N1 crisis in 2009.

So far, Heckman has taken part in three clinics – about one a week – working from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a few breaks during each shift.

"It still is tiring, but it has been amazingly worth it," Heckman said. "I have never felt so appreciated in my professional career as when giving these shots."

With Red Wing being a small community, Heckman said many people know her and know she's retired. When she's recognized, everyone has expressed gratitude to her for giving her time to give shots.

With so many shots given each day, the volunteers still hear clients talk about what the shots mean to them.

"Even sitting here, you can just see the joy on people's faces," Nitti said.

She called the vaccine "liquid gold," and said she was surprised the vaccine was created and available within a year from the start of the pandemic.

Roche added that in all her years of giving shots as a nurse, she's never seen people so happy to get stuck in the arm with a needle.

While he's only been retired a few months, Goltz said he's happy to be helping people get vaccinated so they can get on with their lives.

"I consider it a privilege to be able to do this," Goltz said.

